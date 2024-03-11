This $50K lottery prize sits unclaimed, and it's expiring this month. Could it be yours?

It might be time to check your old lottery ticket, as one unclaimed lottery prize is expiring this month.

The $50,000 orphaned Powerball prize expires on March 25, according to Arizona Lottery records. The winning ticket was drawn on Wednesday, September 27 at a Safeway in Bullhead City located at 1751 Highway 95. The winning numbers were 1, 7, 46, 47, 63, Powerball: 7

About a dozen more winning lottery tickets also remain unclaimed, with four of them expiring next month.

Powerball ticket

Unclaimed prizes expiring in April

Three of the unclaimed lottery prizes expiring next month are $50,000 Powerball winning tickets, and one is a Megamillion $10,000 prize. Here's when they will expire:

$50,000 Powerball ticket drawn on Oct. 7: Expires on April 4

$50,000 Powerball ticket drawn on Oct. 9: Expires on April 6

$50,000 Powerball ticket drawn on Oct. 11: Expires on April 8

$10,000 Megamillions ticket drawn on Oct. 17: Expires on April 14

How to claim prizes

To redeem your unclaimed lottery prize, you can send your ticket by mail or submit it in person.

To submit your ticket in person, you can go to any Arizona Lottery retailer to redeem prizes up to $100, and potentially up to $599. Click here to find your closest retail location.

To send your ticket by mail, you can follow these steps:

Fill out the back of your ticket in legible handwriting.

Send your signed winning lottery ticket to the mailing address: P.O. Box 2913, Phoenix, AZ 85062.

Keep a copy of all items, including the front and back of the ticket, for your records.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: This lottery prize sits unclaimed, and it's expiring this month.