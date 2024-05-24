50k expected for ‘Celebration at the Station’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Friday, setup continued at Union Station for the Memorial Day concert Bank of America Celebration at the Station.

About 50,000 people are expected at attend the free Sunday event and spread out on the South lawn of the National WWI Museum & Memorial. The grounds in front of Union Station will open at 3 p.m. with entertainment set to start at 5 p.m.

Already, on the south lawn of museum, David Meyer staked down more than 100 flags. Many are unrecognizable to the public but requested by people in specific divisions or their families.

“This is what I do. And just because nobody needs to go unrecognized, all of the infantry flags are now here. All of the Marine flags are now here,” Meyer said.

Matthew Naylor, President & CEO of the National WWI Museum & Memorial said there are also other flags with deeper meaning while explaining their Memorial Day mission.

“The first is to honor the courage and sacrifice of those who serve. The second is to confess war’s horrors,” Naylor said.

“Including this display here where we have 140 American flags – it’s a beautiful display – but it reminds us of the estimated 20 service persons who take their lives daily as a result of their service. 140 a week,” Naylor said.

