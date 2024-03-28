$50K donated to East Bay crisis program for struggling pet owners

(KRON) — Thanks to a generous $50,000 grant, the East Bay American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) is collaborating with the California All Animals Program (CA4AA) to prevent pet surrendering.

All of the $50,000 will be going to East Bay SPCA humane advocacy programs, most of which will specifically be going to The Hold for Home (H4H) program — a crisis boarding program for pets whose parents are experiencing a short-term crisis.

The program’s goal is to provide the pet owner time to focus on and work towards stabilizing their current crises and ultimately reuniting with their pet, no matter their financial situation.

While the pet parent gets time to gain their footing, the SPCA Humane Advocacy (HA) will act as the pet’s case manager until the owner and their pet can reunite. HA can hold animals for a maximum of four weeks.

East Bay SPCA keeps animals with their families by breaking down financial barriers for low-income community members who otherwise would be faced with surrendering their pets. They do so by waiving purchase fees and providing essential pet supplies.

“From personnel salaries to programmatic expenses, every dollar of the grant is dedicated to making a meaningful difference in the lives of people and pets,” Sandra Mallalieu from East Bay SPCA said.

In addition to financial assistance, East Bay SPCA said essential supplies will be provided to support pet owners in need.

