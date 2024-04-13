500+ stolen electronics, 10 guns recovered from fencing operation in Oakland

(KRON) — California Highway Patrol seized more than 500 stolen electronic devices and 10 firearms from a suspected fencing operation in Oakland, CHP announced Friday.

In February, CHP’s Organized Retail Crime Task Force (ORCTF) was alerted to the fencing operation by the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office. A fencing operation is when products are being stolen and resold to the public.

ACSO opened its investigation after a suspect was arrested at a Target in Alameda County following the theft of “a large amount” of Apple devices, CHP said. ACSO then obtained a search warrant that eventually led them to the fencing operation in Oakland, which was allegedly purchasing the stolen products.

“With this information, the CHP’s ORCTF was brought in with the goal of identifying and dismantling the suspected fencing operation,” CHP said.

On March 26, the ORCTF team served a search warrant at a home in Oakland and arrested a suspect. The suspect was booked into jail for felony retail theft and weapons charges.

During the search, investigators found the stolen electronics, guns and ammunition, along with a 3D printer, which can be used to illegally manufacture handgun switches.

CHP’s investigation into the fencing operation is ongoing.

