500 checks, postal service key, stolen mail found in apartment; Dayton man sentenced

A Dayton was sentenced to time in prison for possessing a large amount of stolen mail.

Jayon Perrin, 22, was sentenced in U.S. District Court was sentenced to 32 months in prison.

In Oct. 2022, law enforcement searched Perrin’s Dayton apartment and found a postal service key, a United States Postal Service logo jacket, $6,000 in cash, more than 500 checks, and around 15 debit and credit cards.

The checks had payable amounts ranging from approximately 50 cents to $282,000, according to a media release.

The stolen mail also included forms and documents, such as a federal tax return, payment slips for medical and dental bills, and a loan forgiveness application.

Perrin also had equipment for cloning debit and credit cards as well as altering stolen checks, according to a media release.

He was charged federally in October 2022 and pleaded guilty in September 2023.







