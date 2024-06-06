500 in 500: Allegheny County officials announce new affordable housing program

Allegheny County officials announced a new program to move people from shelters to affordable housing.

County Executive Sara Innamorato, Congresswoman Summer Lee, Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey, County Department of Human Services Director Erin Dalton, private sector partners, and foundation partners announced the plan, 500 in 500, on Thursday.

The program, a collaborative effort by County and local government agencies, foundations, nonprofit organizations, the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency, and regional landlords and developers, aims to identify 500 affordable housing units in the next 500 days and to make those units available to people living in shelters or who are unhoused.

Affordable housing units will be identified via the following efforts:

Working with the Allegheny County Housing Authority (ACHA) to greatly increase the number of public housing units available to those currently living in shelters. In 2023, only 20 people moved from a homeless shelter into a public housing unit. With the new partnership, ACHA identifies units and DHS matches people to those units. Since we started a few weeks ago, we’ve already housed 21 people.

Deploying American Rescue Plan funds in partnership with nonprofit developers to initially create as many as 39 new homes for formerly homeless individuals.

Coordinating with developers of Low Income Housing Tax Credit developments to commit to making 10% of their units available to formerly homeless individuals.

Targeted acquisition of existing buildings (nursing homes, hotels, former convents) that can easily be converted to new housing units for people exiting homelessness.

Acknowledging that everyone needs help after moving in, DHS is providing support to ensure that tenants, property managers, and landlords all have the support they need to be set up for success.

“Housing is a top priority for my administration. I want to thank all the County leaders, partners across government, developers, foundations, and other stakeholders who have agreed to collaborate to achieve this ambitious goal,” said Innamorato. “Every major city is struggling with homelessness right now, but with smart policy and collaboration, we can dramatically increase affordable housing options in Allegheny County for people experiencing homelessness. Aligning our work and investments around a common goal will catalyze significant progress on an accelerated timeline and create new pathways for thinking about and working together differently.”

Homelessness has increased dramatically both nationally and locally since 2020, a release said.

In Allegheny County, both housed and unhoused people are being squeezed by high prices, low housing inventory and crumbling buildings, county officials said. According to the Federal Reserve and US Census Bureau, almost 30% of Allegheny County households spend more than 30% of their income on housing costs.

“Our community thrives when we uplift every member. With 500 in 500, we’re not just promising change; we’re actively working towards a future where no one has to worry about having a safe, stable place to call home. This program is about putting people first, offering tangible solutions, and building a sustainable future where housing security is a reality for all. Our collaboration across local, county, and national levels underscores our commitment to not only address the immediate housing needs but also to ensure long-term stability and prosperity for every person in every community,” Lee said.

Many of the people who have entered the shelter system recently are defined as “low needs,” meaning they are not suffering from chronic homelessness, severe mental health issues or addiction; they simply lack the financial means to afford housing in an increasing unaffordable market. In 2023, 75% of shelter beds in Allegheny County were used by low-needs individuals, a release said.

“Affordable housing is a foundational bedrock of a healthy, thriving community,” said Gainey. “If we are going to be successful in our efforts to make Pittsburgh a city where everyone can thrive, then we need to make sure that there are affordable housing opportunities for residents at all income levels, at all stages of life, in every neighborhood in our city. I’m proud to be in partnership with the County in these efforts, because I know that when we work together towards a common goal, we will be successful in our efforts.”

