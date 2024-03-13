50 years later in York: John Krout administration’s legacy witnessed every day

When John Krout first entered his office as York’s mayor 50 years ago, he faced a pile of deep problems sitting on his desk and residing in the city’s streets and neighborhoods.

The decade before, the city had experienced most difficult times, marked by racial violence on its streets. In 1972, two years before Krout took office, Tropical Storm Agnes poured 13 inches of rain on the city in a 24-hour period. And 3 more inches fell on the days before and after to add to the disaster.

Both events would add to a city population loss of about 19% in the 1960s and 1970s.

But the disruption from these events created opportunities for a community to change, and Krout’s Republican administration was the middle of three mayorships that decade that ably worked on a city rebuild that continues today. Krout addressed reforms started under Democratic Mayor Eli Eichelberger, and the Democratic administration of Elizabeth Marshall followed into the early 1980s. And Krout championed significant initiatives of his own.

John Krout, seen today at age 86, remained active in community affairs after his four years as mayor, highlighted by his chairmanship of the York County Industrial Development Authority in the planning phase for the north-side York stadium. The York Revolution began play in the ballpark in 2007. Krout’s post-mayoral community service included serving as chair of the York County Chamber of Commerce in the 1980s, Springettsbury Township supervisor and chair of York’s General Authority in the 1990s and serving on Springettsbury Township’s sewer authority in the 2000s.

As examples of community advancements in 1974, the Spanish Council, city Human Relations Commission and York County Library System formed.

A Back to the City movement that brought newcomers to York became part of restorations of flood-damaged neighborhoods along the Codorus. YATA, the York Area Transportation Authority, organized to address public transportation gaps, a major point of conflict in the 1960s. Plans moved ahead for the York County Industrial Park on land that the city annexed a decade before, north of Route 30. Krout and his administration worked on — or with — many of these initiatives.

And one change that ran through the three mayoral administrations in the 1970s is visible and much commented on today. Those were plans to either build an outdoor mall for pedestrians only or semi-mall with limited traffic and parking along Market Street on both sides of Continental Square. These were the days in which struggling downtown retailers faced growing pressure from sparkling new York and North malls and other suburban shopping centers.

So, for most of Krout’s four-year term, his administration and City Council dealt with consultants in the proposed creation of an outdoor mall that, in at least one iteration, would reroute traffic from the first block of West Market Street.

About the outdoor mall

Fifty years later, Krout looked back favorably at the mall proposals that gained traction in his administration as an opportunity to detour truck traffic from the downtown and otherwise slow motorists who could move through the city more quickly than rolling along the newly opened Route 30 bypass.

The mall plans included the creation of Cherry Lane, the pedestrian mall connecting Market and Philadelphia streets, which meant removing one building and part of another. So, some outdoor pedestrian mall plans, sans vehicle traffic, called for a cross-shaped configuration: Cherry Lane, north and south from City Hall on West King to Central Market on West Philadelphia and east and west from Beaver to Continental Square.

In the end, a semi-mall compromise plan won with its wide sidewalks and narrow traffic lanes with some parking. But the traffic was slowed with what Krout called the “serpentine” street feature designed to make truck navigation difficult west of Continental Square. Construction was completed in the Marshall administration before decade’s end.

After winning the Republican primary in 1977, Krout did not pursue a second term. A career in banking beckoned. Marshall, city council president, outpaced Krout’s Republican replacement, Harry A. Brown Jr., in the fall election that year to become York’s first elected woman mayor.

Though his mayorship ended in 1978, Krout remained active in community life and played an important role in securing the baseball stadium project — today’s WellSpan Park — as chairman of the York County Industrial Development Authority in the early years of the 21st century.

“I have been blessed to be able to serve in a number of capacities in the community,” he said, “and thank God for giving me those opportunities.”

50 years later, looking back

In an interview, Krout, now 86, reflected on his administration on the 50th anniversary of his oath in office:

Q. Your four years as mayor came at a time of community disruption leading to difficult change. What are some things your administration did to govern through these times?

A. The previous administration under Mayor Eli Eichelberger had to do some heavy lifting and, in my opinion, helped set the table for the things we accomplished. I believe that we tried to open up the city government and give people a chance to voice their opinions. We ramped up the communication process by establishing mini town meetings where the key people from City Hall went into various neighborhoods to gather issues or problems and explain the various projects of the city. We established a Mayor’s Hot Line, where citizens could call to express opinions, ask questions, get answers. We had an open-door session each week, where people could come in and see the mayor, and if I was unavailable, a director would fill in. We continued to support the Officer Friendly and Community Service programs in the Police Department. We developed a cultural events coordinator position. Major goals of my administration were job creation, stabilization of tax rate, make the city a fun place to live and visit and improve neighborhoods.

Q. The process to form the York County Industrial Park was a big part of your administration. Can you explain how this happened and other significant initiatives that you started or moved ahead?

A. The late John Buchart, Realtor for the Rishel family, knowing of the city’s desire to create jobs and grow tax rateables, contacted me to give the city the first right of refusal on the purchase of what was known as the Rishel Tract. It was an ideal location for an Industrial Park. The city purchased the 100-acre tract for $1 million. While the city had capable staff, the York County Industrial Development Authority had additional financial assets and experience in developing industrial parks and a partnership was formed for the project. The city had a bond issue to help fund a storm water project in the Park Village, Fireside Terrace neighborhoods, which existed for years. That helped to serve as a match for grants to help fund the infrastructure for the industrial park. The park has been fully completed for years and has been providing jobs and taxes for the city. The city supported the formation of York Area Transportation Authority (forerunner of RabbitTransit). The city purchased the Strand-Capitol theaters. The completion occurred several years later. York Pride Blocks was a program that was successful in many parts of the city. A tree-planting program to soften the streetscape and handicap ramps funded by various civic organizations are a few of the projects undertaken.

A view of the first block of West Market Street as eastbound traffic enters Continental Square, part of a serpentine street configuration put in place in the late 1970s to eliminate truck traffic and slow vehicle traffic. The crossroad’s name was changed from Centre Square to Continental Square in 1925 in preparation for the 150th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence and the Continental Congress’ visit in 1926 and 1927, respectively.

Q. A visible piece of your work as mayor is the serpentine nature of Market Street near Continental Square. What was the goal in this work?

A. The hope was that widening the sidewalks might be more enticing for more shoppers and businesses to return to the downtown area. At that time some 45 years ago, truck traffic would come through the city because they could make better time than using Route 30. People who worked in the downtown area who wanted to leave their place of employment and enjoy the amenities of the downtown area had to put up with the noise, dirt and fumes from the trucks. The serpentine acted as deterrent for trucks to come through the heart of the city, making it more pleasant and safe for pedestrians. It allowed for the construction of the Cherry Lane area, which became an entertainment venue during the warmer months, as well as a place for people to sit and have lunch or visit with each other.

This view looks from its southeast plaza across Continental Square toward its intersection with West Market Street, where traffic has just traveled through a block shaped by a serpentine street configuration in the 1970s. This plaza is receiving more makeover work than its three partners as part of the current Continental Square renovation. This planter will be removed to expand this plaza as an event venue. The comfort stations will remain in a stabilized status, with the removal and storage of railings and the stairways covered over for safety.

More: Major renovation project for Continental Square in York to begin soon

Q. Work on today’s WellSpan Park came years after you left office and indicates that you remained involved in civic life for a long time after your mayorship. Can you explain how you and others got that project done?

A. The baseball project goes back into the Charles Robinson administration. There apparently were a number of attempts to bring the project to life that did not succeed. A group of interested people suggested that the Industrial Development Authority with its various powers and staff might be able to get the job done. I attended a meeting where it was determined that some civic-minded individuals would contribute funds to get the project underway. The authority board unanimously approved the initiative with some caveats, no local tax dollars would be used to fund the project, a number of properties had to be acquired and the project would reimburse annually the taxing authorities for the amount of tax due and an annual increase was included in the lease (the IDA has as one of its goals to increase the tax rateables not decrease them), the authority would not be responsible to place money in the project (the IDA did subsequently put a million dollars into the project). Through contributions from two civic-minded citizens, state grants and prepayment of the lease of the stadium, the stadium opened its doors with no debt, no local tax dollars used and the stadium has spurred other development in that area

Q. What else would you like the public to know about your years as mayor in public life?

A. It was an honor to serve on City Council and as mayor. I appreciated the confidence that was placed in myself and the dedicated employees of the city. The accomplishments are a tribute to the literally hundreds of people who served on boards, commissions, committees and just showed up at various events and did whatever was necessary to make it successful.

This view of Continental Square, center, circa 1967 shows the four built-out quadrants familiar today. Work on these plazas, as they’re called today, is underway to re-landscape the planters, improve lighting, replace the planter in the southeast plaza to create more event space and other improvements. The serpentine construction of West Market Street to slow truck and other traffic and to provide wider sidewalks for pedestrians came in the 1970s.

Sources: York Daily Record files, York Dispatch

Jim McClure is a retired editor of the York Daily Record and has authored or co-authored nine books on York County history. Reach him at jimmcclure21@outlook.com.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: 50 years later in York PA: Krout administration legacy witnessed daily