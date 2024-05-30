50 years after becoming the 25 millionth crosser, man returns to Mackinac Bridge to celebrate anniversary

Bob Kuchar, on the motorcycle at center, rode the 25 millionth vehicle across the Mackinac Bridge in 1974. He was greeted by Lawrence Rubin, left, the Mackinac Bridge Authority’s executive secretary, and presented with a gift package from local businesses.

ST. IGNACE — Fifty years ago, Bob Kuchar rode into Mackinac Bridge history on his 1972 Suzuki 250 motorcycle.

He was a 24-year-old General Motors employee on vacation when he crossed the bridge on May 21, 1974. As it turns out, he became the bridge’s 25 millionth crosser since it opened in 1957.

"It was an experience for a 24-year-old, and it was just a cool feeling to be the 25 millionth across," Kuchar said in a press release from the Mackinac Bridge Authority. "I couldn’t have been more welcomed by the Bridge Authority representatives from St. Ignace and Mackinaw City."

Bob Kuchar, who was driving the 25 millionth vehicle to cross the bridge back on May 21, 1974, crossed again on May 23, 2024, to celebrate the 50-year anniversary.

Kuchar made another crossing of the five-mile span, stretching between Mackinaw City and St. Ignace over the Straits of Mackinac, on May 23, 2024 to mark the 50th anniversary of that momentous day.

He crossed the bridge in his 2017 Ford F-150. Kuchar, now 74, had planned to ride his 2019 Husqvarna 350 FE dual-sport motorcycle, but gusty winds and concerns about riding on the bridge’s grating changed his plans. The motorcycle still made the crossing in the truck.

"To have my name associated with the iconic Mighty Mac, I'm no less humbled as I again was welcomed to visit with you all," Kuchar said in a statement. "Some family and friends offered regrets that I didn't get another picture of me on my cycle paying the toll, but most said, 'maybe next time.'"

Bob Kuchar crossed the Mackinac Bridge on May 23, 2024, with his motorcycle in the back of his Ford F-150 pickup rather than riding it across.

Kuchar was just making a day trip on this most recent crossing, enjoying lunch in St. Ignace before heading home. In 1974, he had just started out on a trip all the way around Lake Michigan. His moment in Mackinac Bridge history included a photo with Mackinac Bridge Authority Executive Secretary Lawrence Rubin, a prize package worth $500 donated by Straits-area businesses, hotel and meal vouchers, and a free tank of gas.

Kuchar retired from DELPHI Automotive Systems in 2005 and now lives in Fruitport with his wife of 45 years, Jackie. The couple has three children and two grandchildren.

