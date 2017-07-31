By The Editors of Eat This, Not That!

"I just can't seem to lose weight," said our friend Samantha the other day. "I feel like the world's against me!"

Poor Samantha. The world's not against her. But the restaurant industry may be. We're trying to downsize our bodies while they supersize our food.

We all need an occasional crazy blowout, but in today's society, it's hard to find a reasonable, happy medium. Just look to The Center for Science in the Public Interest, which just announced the “winners” of its annual "Xtreme Eating Awards."

This isn’t a trophy title restaurants should be proud to take home. "We 'honor' dishes at major restaurant chains that are designed to add a notch to your belt and a blow to your heart," reports the food advocate. Read on to discover the 50 Worst Restaurant Meals of 2017, including their top 8. And click here to discover our essential Eat This, Not That! special report: The 75 Unhealthiest Foods on the Planet.

Chili’s Ultimate Smokehouse Combo 2,440 calories, 41 g saturated fat, 7,610 mg sodium

The CSPI says “forget the tray—how about a trough?” This combo allows you to chose any 3 meats, and load 'em up next to ribs and sides. “We went with the sausage, the Crispers (with honey mustard sauce), and the Texas Dry Rub ribs,” reported the CSPI. “With the sides (roasted street corn, homestyle fries, chile-garlic toast, and garlic dill pickles), our combo was like downing three Chili’s sirloin steak dinners—that’s three 10 oz. sirloins topped with garlic butter, plus three orders of loaded mashed potatoes and three orders of steamed broccoli.” The result has more than four days worth of sodium.

Eat This Instead: Chili’s Classic Sirloin (6 oz) with Sweet Corn on the Cob, Butter, and Steamed Broccoli, 520 calories, 9 g fat (5.5 g saturated), 2,280 mg sodium

At Chili’s—where the average burger plate packs more than 1,700 calories—creating your own steak combo is the safest way to meet your meat craving. Just be sure to stay away from 400-calorie accompaniments like the fries and Loaded Mashed Potatoes.

IHOP’s Cheeseburger Omelette 1,990 calories, 45 g saturated fat, 4,580 mg sodium

“Which genius at IHOP thought of adorning eggs with hamburger patty pieces, hash browns, tomatoes, onions, American cheese, ketchup, mustard, and pickles?” asks the CSPI. “With a side of 3 Buttermilk Pancakes (plus butter and 2 tablespoons of syrup), it’s like eating four McDonald’s Sausage Egg McMuffins drizzled with 2 tablespoons of syrup.”

Eat This Instead: IHOP’s Tuscan Scramble, 420 calories, 30 g fat (10 g saturated), 720 mg sodium

It’s fluffy scrambled eggs with basil, roasted peppers, spinach and tomatoes, which help boost metabolism—it’s a great idea to add some color to your breakfast that isn’t brown or beige.

3. Worst Adapted Pasta

The Cheesecake Factory’s Pasta Napoletana 2,310 calories, 79 g saturated fat, 4,370 mg sodium

This meat lovers pizza turned into a pasta piles Italian sausage, pepperoni, meatballs, and bacon on pasta. “As it turns out, it is like eating a Pizza Hut Meat Lover’s Personal Pan Pizza...as long as you top the pizza with three cups of pasta and a cup of heavy cream,” reports the CSPI.

Eat This Instead: Skinnylicious Soft Tacos, nutrition N/A

“They’re filled with spicy chicken or shrimp, avocado, tomato, onions, cilantro and crema, and served with escabeche vegetables,” says Stephanie Middleberg, MS, RD, CDN. “They come in an order of three, but I'd only eat two (and no crema because of an allergy), making the meal clock in around 400-500 calories.”

4. Worst Cheese in a Leading Role

Buffalo Wild Wings Cheese Curd Bacon Burger 1,950 calories, 53 g saturated fat, 4,700 mg sodium

Deep-friend cheese on top of a greasy burger? What could go wrong. “With a side of fries, you’re looking at the equivalent of roughly five Burger King Bacon Double Cheeseburgers,” reports the CSPI.

Eat This Instead: Grilled Chicken Buffalitos Plain, 240 calories, 10 g fat (4.5 g saturated), 690 mg sodium

Most dishes here have a wild amount of sodium—often, 2,000 mg worth. Order the plain Buffalitos and you can have two servings and half the sodium.

5. Worst Original Appetizer

Dave and Buster’s Carnivore Pizzadilla 1,970 calories, 67 g saturated fat, 4,440 mg sodium

The video games palaca is playing games with your health, describing this as “A super-cheesy 12" quesadilla served pizza-style in eight slices, stuffed with Manchego and cheddar cheeses, pepperoni, and Italian sausage, then topped with even more pepperoni and Italian sausage, plus bacon, marinara, and mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses.” Reports the CSPI: “To your arteries and waistline, a Carnivore Pizzadilla looks like 100 slices of pepperoni layered atop two Taco Bell Cheese Quesadillas, or half a stick of butter melted over three McDonald’s Quarter Pounders with Cheese.”

Eat This Instead: Dave and Buster’s Ancho Caesar Lettuce Wraps, 644 calories, 47 g fat (11 g saturated), 1,982 mg sodium

You’ll find “Marinated thinly sliced chicken breast served on romaine hearts topped with shredded Parmesan cheese, bacon, avocado and diced tomatoes, drizzled with Ancho Chile Caesar dressing.” Just get the dressing on the side, to cut back on sodium.

6. Most Damage from a Supporting Vegetable

Texas Roadhouse’s 16 oz Prime Rib 2,820 calories, 72 g saturated fat, 5,330 mg sodium

Order the steak, loaded sweet potato (with marshmallows and caramel sauce), and a Caesar salad, and, says the CSPI, “it’s like eating two of the chain’s 12 oz. New York strip steak dinners (with mashed potatoes and vegetables), plus a slice of strawberry cheesecake.”

Eat This Instead: Texas Roadhouse’s Texas Red Chili, 280 calories, 20 g fat (8 g saturated), 720 mg sodium and the Dallas Filet, 6 oz, *270 calories, 10 g fat (6 g saturated), 720 mg sodium

Enjoy an app and a main with less sodium than most of the entire menu.

7. Worst Cocktail Design

Cheesecake Factory’s Flying Gorilla cocktail 950 calories, 26 g saturated fat, 60 g added sugar

This chocolate banana milkshake is filled with liqueur. “It’s like kicking off your meal by pouring a 20 oz. Budweiser over five scoops of Breyers Chocolate ice cream,” says the CSPI. (Photo from Instagram user @skhs2014, who says it “tastes just like a protein drink.)

Eat This Instead: Cheesecake Factory’s Cheesecake, nutrition N/A.

Don’t drink your calories; eat them wisely. “When it comes to dessert, all those gooey, delicious choices at Cheesecake Factory are super high in calories,” says Toby Amidor, MS, RD. “I will share one item with my table and take a few bites just to satisfy my sweet tooth–they are known for their cheesecake, after all!. The Cheesecake Factory is great with doggy bags, so I tend to take extras home for my kids or to eat at a later date.”

8. Most Ridiculous Ending

Uno Pizzeria&Grill’s Ridiculously Awesome, Insanely Large Chocolate Cake 1,740 calories, 32 g saturated fat, 77 mg sodium, 168 g added sugar

As the CSPI notes: Look at the name. “Nuff said.”

Eat This Instead: Mini Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup, *360 calories, 36 g fat (11 g saturated fat), 28 g sugar

Call this Appropriately Awesome, Insanely Rational.

Eat This, Not That’s Worst Menu Items on the Planet

Although the CSPI report comes out every year, Eat This, Not That! spends every day researching the best and worst menu items on the planet. Here's our list of the 42 Worst Menu Itrms at Every Popular Restaurant.

1. Applebee’s

View photos applebees fish and chips More

Hand-Battered Fish&Chips 1,520 calories, 102 g fat (17 g saturated fat, 1 g trans fat), 2,180 mg sodium, 106 g carbs (10 g fiber, 13 g sugar), 45 g protein

Attack of the beige! Whenever your dinner is monochromatic (in this case, the off-brown hue of deep-fried junk), you know you’re in trouble. Choosing a dish like this is easily one of the 40 Bad Habits That Make You Sick and Fat. Don’t blame the fish—the seafood is packed with lean, muscle-building protein and heart-healthy fats. No, the trouble here lies with a massively unbalanced fish-to-fat ratio. A coating of crispy batter and a heaping pile of deep-fried potatoes is no way to treat the golden child of nutrition. When it comes to seafood, always abandon ship on fried fish and opt for grilled instead.

2. Bob Evans

View photos bob evans country fried steak and eggs More

Country Fried Steak&2 Eggs with Grits, Country Gravy, and 2 Biscuits

1,500 calories, 102 g fat (37 g saturated fat, 2.5 g trans fat), 2,880 mg sodium, 105 g carbs (6 g fiber, 4 g sugar), 42 g protein

What has nearly a day’s worth of calories and two days' worth of saturated fat? This sneaky diet-derailing dish. Where all that fat and sodium comes from we may never know, but we can tell you this: This is one breakfast that will offer zero benefit to your day. Stay far, far away—especially if you’ve been trying to cleanse your body of junk!

3. O’Charley’s

View photos ocharleys combo appetizer More

Top Shelf Combo Appetizer with Spicy Jack Cheese Wedges, Chicken Tenders, and Overloaded Potato Skins 1,880 calories, 132 g fat (48 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 3,300 mg sodium, 74 g carbs (4 g fiber, 9 g sugar), 88 g protein

When it comes to contributing to our nation’s ever-expanding collective waistline, O'Charley's — home of Free Pie Wednesdays and caloric Southern-inspired fare — is certainly doing their part. And this dish is no exception. Sitting down to a giant plate of nutrient-void cheese wedges, chicken tenders and “overloaded” potato skins is a recipe for disaster if you’re trying to improve your health — even if you consider it one of your weekly cheat meals.

4. Buffalo Wild Wings

View photos buffalo wild wings thai curry boneless More

Large Thai Curry Boneless Wings

2,040 calories, 133 g fat (40 g saturated fat, 4 g trans fat), 7,050 mg sodium, 134 g carbs (12 g fiber, 9 g sugar), 78 g protein

Even if you divide this 24-piece platter into two portions, you'd still consume over 1,000 calories and more than your entire daily recommended intake of sodium! Wings may be tasty, but there are far better ways to spend your salt allowance.

5. California Pizza Kitchen

View photos california pizza kitchen jamaican jerk chicken More

Jamaican Jerk Chicken Thin Crust Pizza

1,320 calories, 42 g fat (18 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 3,930 mg sodium, 162 g carbs (6 g fiber, 36 g sugar), 72 g protein

Think “Thin Crust” always translates to “healthy option?” Well, think again. These slimmer slices have as many carbs as a traditional slice, but way more sodium. In fact, it has more sodium than 22 slices of Oscar Mayer Hardwood Smoked Bacon! Scary stuff, right?

6. Carrabba's

View photos carrabbas Fettuccine Weesie More

Fettuccine Weesie 1,460 calories, 90 g fat (57 g saturated fat, 2 g trans fat), 3,330 mg sodium, 96 g carbs (8 g fiber, 6 g sugar), 58 g protein

Shrimp! Mushrooms! Fresh basil! When you read the list of ingredients that goes into this dish, it’s hard to imagine it would be such a nutritional nightmare. But this is the restaurant industry we’re talking about here. Would you expect anything less? If you're looking for carbs that won’t derail your weight loss progress, check out these healthy carbs instead.

7. Cheesecake Factory

View photos cheesecake factory Pasta Carbonara More

Pasta Carbonara with Chicken 2,291 calories, N/A g fat (81 g saturated fat, N/A g trans fat), 1,628 mg sodium, 144 g carbs (N/A g fiber, N/A g sugar), N/A g protein

We give the Cheesecake Factory props for rolling out some lighter options as of late, but its menu is still home to some of the most caloric fare in the nation. What’s worse, the Factory insists on keeping its nutritional info under lock and key. When it comes to the question, “Are you trying to hide something?” the answer for this restaurant is “Yes. A million times yes.” This creamy pasta dish, topped with peas, bacon, and chicken, has more than a day’s worth of calories and more saturated fat than 50 eggs! And that’s just according to the nutrition data we could actually get our hands on. The Factory refused to dole out the latest stats when we asked. Take it from us: Shady business is never good news for your body.

8. Chili’s

View photos chilis Bacon Ranch Beef Quesadilla More

Bacon Ranch Beef Quesadilla 1,850 calories, 140 g fat (48 g saturated fat, 2 g trans fat), 3,990 mg sodium, 69 g carbs (4 g fiber, 10 g sugar), 82 g protein

With nearly a day’s worth of calories and more fat than 10 hot dogs, this southwestern-inspired, steak-and-bacon-stuffed quesadilla will pop the button right off your skinny jeans! Even if you shared it with a friend, you’d be taking in 2.8 times the American Heart Association’s recommended daily intake of saturated fat. Make it a rule to avoid anything with the word quesadilla in the title when you’re at Chili’s (yes, even the salads) none of the options have less than 1,400 calories per serving—not what you should be eating if your goal is to lose belly fat.

9. Denny’s

View photos dennys grand slamwich More

The Grand Slamwich with Hash Browns 1,390 calories, 96 g fat (28 g saturated fat, 1 g trans fat), 3,320 mg sodium, 82 g carbs (4 g fiber, 9 g sugar), 47 g protein

“It’s just a breakfast sandwich, how bad could it be?” You ask. “Pretty bad.” We say. With over a day’s worth of calories, saturated fat, and salt as well as half the day’s trans fat, this meal for one should really be split into thirds or quarters. Eat at your own risk!

10. Friendly’s

View photos friendlys More

Clam Strips Platter 1,550 calories, 90 g fat (20 g saturated fat, n/a g trans fat), 2,710 mg sodium, 160 g carbs (10 g fiber, 10 g sugar), 40 g protein

Unless you’re stocking up to hibernate for winter, there’s no reason ever to order a menu item that contains the word “platter.” More often than not, it’s code for “way too many calories, carbs, and fat.” Don’t believe it? Consider: This bland bowl of beige serves up more carbs than 19 chocolate chip cookies and more calories than 122 small clams. Proceed with caution at the not-so-friendly restaurant—and be sure to steer clear of these 23 Restaurant Foods With Crazy-High Amounts of Sugar, too. They’ll all undo all of your valiant weight loss efforts.

11. iHop

View photos ihop More

Appetizer Sampler with Honey Mustard Dressing 1,650 calories, 92 g fat (21 g saturated fat, 1 g trans fat), 3,580 mg sodium, 148 g carbs (10 g fiber, 23 g sugar), 60 g protein

Just look at that plate of crispy brown nastiness! “Monster” mozzarella sticks, onion rings and chicken strips all on one plate? This dish is a giant fat bomb tainted with trans fats and sky-high levels of salt. Even if you split it with a friend, you’d still offset an entire day of smart eating! Wondering what other foods you should steer clear of to trim down? All of these 150 Worst Packaged Foods in America fit the bill.

12. Maggiano's

View photos maggianos More

Rustic Chicken&Shrimp al Forno 1,810 calories, 93 g fat (41 g saturated fat, 2.5 g trans fat), 4,800 mg sodium, 131 g carbs (5 g fiber, 23 g sugar), 115 g protein

Ziti, prosciutto, asiago cheese and red pepper cream sauce join to create this artery-stiffening dinner disaster that packs more than a day’s worth of trans fat. Not convinced you should add it to your “do not eat” list? Consider this: A 150-pound woman would need to run for nearly three hours to burn it off. And this is only the entrée! Add your appetizer, dessert, and a drink, and it’s easy to amass half a week’s worth of calories in one meal at Maggiano’s. If you’re craving a starchy meal, indulge with these 25 Best Carbs for Weight Loss instead.

13. Bonefish Grill

View photos bonefish grill More

Large Mussels Josephine

1,698 calories, 120 g fat (58 g saturated fat, 3 g trans fat), 4,418 mg sodium, 43 g carbs (2 g fiber, 6 g sugar), 83 g protein

In their purest form, mussels are one of the lowest-calorie proteins in the sea. But despite their innocent appearance, these are not your average mussel. After the chefs at Bonefish doused these guys in a fatty lemon wine sauce, the appetizer became your body’s worst nightmare, serving up more than a day’s worth of trans fat! But that’s not all: Even if you split the entire lot with a friend, you’d still take in nearly an entire day’s worth of salt—and that’s before your entree even arrives! There are much smarter ways to spend your spare cash.

14. On The Border

View photos on the border More

Dos XX Fish Tacos With Rice&Black Beans

2,520 calories, 127 g fat (29 g saturated fat, N/A trans fat), 4,700 mg sodium, 270 g carbs (16 g fiber, N/A g sugar), 77 g protein

For $12.29, On the Border will give you a full day's calorie intake, nearly two day’s of salt and three days of fat in the form of their beer-battered, deep fried fish tacos. Think that ordering a grilled fish taco from the restaurant chain is a better pick? Think again.Their Grilled Mahi Tacos pack over 1,000 calories, too! Yikes! Remember when fish was actually healthy? Us, too! And in your kitchen, it still is, if you pick the right kind. Use our exclusive list of 40+ Most Popular Types of Fish—Ranked for Nutrition! to figure out which fish is best to eat.

15. P.F. Chang’s

View photos pf changs pad thai More

Pad Thai Shrimp

1,080 calories, 20 g fat (3.5 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 5,250 mg sodium, 166 g carbs (9 g fiber, 50 g sugar), 45 g protein

Shrimp is the healthier choice over chicken, right? Wrong. This seemingly innocent swap adds 280 milligrams of sodium to an already absurdly salty dish. In fact, this Pad Thai Shrimp contains two days’ worth — plus an extra 650 milligrams — of sodium. This dish also happens to contain your entire day’s worth of added sugars. Looks like you got to have dessert for dinner after all.

16. Red Lobster

View photos red lobster More

Bar Harbor Lobster Bake

1,680 calories, 93 g fat (35 g saturated fat, 1 g trans fat), 3,280 mg sodium, 117 g carbs (9 g fiber, 5 g sugar), 87 g protein

It’s hard to screw up a plate of roasted lobster tail, shrimp, sea scallops, and mussels, but by adding linguini and a fatty garlic-and-white-wine sauce, Red Lobster manages to transform a protein-rich plate of seafood into one that can give you an instant heart attack. Just say no to this disgusting, deep-sea diet bomb. For better-for-you options at your favorite seafood chain, don’t miss our special report 12 Things You Didn’t Know About Red Lobster.

17. Romano’s

View photos romanos macaroni grill chicken parmesan More

Macaroni Grill Chicken Parmesan 1,610 calories, 92 g fat (17 g saturated fat, 0.5 g trans fat), 1,890 mg sodium, 120 g carbs (10 g fiber, 13 g sugar), 79 g protein

Beware: This isn’t you bubby’s classic chicken parm! The massive serving of capellini under the poultry is doused in a thick sauce, and the Milanese-style chicken is piled high with fatty mozzarella. And even if you split this dish with a friend, you’d take in half the day’s calories, salt, and saturated fat. But all hope is not lost, pasta fans; to eat your favorite Italian noodles without losing your figure, check out these 40 Ultimate Pasta Tips to Stay Skinny!

18. Ruby Tuesday

View photos ruby tuesday crispy chicken mac n cheese More

Crispy Chicken Mac ‘N Cheese

1,577 calories, 84 g fat (3 g saturated fat, 0 trans fat), 3,395 mg sodium, 119 g carbs (4 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 76 g protein

Topped with crispy chicken, bacon, and layers upon layers of cheese, this grown-up twist on mac and cheese is one of the worst pasta dishes you can order when you dine out. In fact, all of the pasta dishes at Ruby Tuesdays carry more than 900 calories! Stay away if you want to stay slim.

19. TGI Fridays Restaurant&Bar

View photos tgi fridays bbq n burger More

BBQ’n Burger

1,160 calories, 74 g fat (32 g saturated fat, 2 g trans fat), 3,560 mg sodium, 77 g carbs (4 g fiber, 31 g sugar), 49 g sugar

Three words sum up this T.G.I. Fridays’ dish: Salty fat-laden disaster. Just a quick read of the ingredients should tick you off: classic and white barbeque sauces, spicy Jack cheese, hickory-smoked bacon, and Cajun-spiced onion strings. (P.S. The nutrition information doesn’t even include the choice of side you’re offered.) You’d be better off having two McDonald’s Big Macs than this monstrosity. It’s hard to imagine, we know, but you’d actually take in fewer calories, fat, carbs, sugar and blood-pressure-spiking salt. For more calorie-saving hacks, check out these 25 Food Swaps That Cut 2,500 Calories a Week!

20. Olive Garden

View photos olive garden chicken and shrimp carbonara More

Chicken&Shrimp Carbonara

1,590 calories, 114 g fat (61 g saturated fat, 2 g trans fat), 2,410 mg sodium, 78 g carbs (4 g fiber, 12 g sugar), 66 g protein

Olive Garden’s menu is in desperate need of a makeover. The seafood is swimming in sodium, the cocktails are packed with sugar, and the average dinner-size plate of pasta packs a staggering 976 calories — thanks in part to the soggy plate of carbs pictured above. Not only does it pack nearly a day’s worth of sodium, but it also serves up a day’s worth of trans fat), an artificial fat that’s been linked heart disease. All of this is before you tack on the breadsticks and salad.

And Now for the Fast Food Chains…

The second half of our list is made up of popular fast-food joints. You’re probably swinging through the drive-thru or desperate for a meal while traveling, and you know going into it that you’re not about to have a very healthy meal. It can be a little easier to decipher what you should stay away from—anything that has “triple” in its name is probably dangerous—but there are still some options that sound innocent enough. Don’t be fooled; find out what’s the one item to skip at each of these 20 popular fast food places.

21. Burger King

View photos burger king steakhouse king More

Steakhouse King

1,100 calories, 74 g fat (24 g saturated fat, 1 g trans fat), 1,620 mg sodium, 59 g carbs (1 g fiber, 13 g sugar), 50 g protein

This two-patty, bacon-topped sandwich is by far the worst burger on Burger King’s menu, surpassing all others in waistline-demolishing ingredients. The quarter-pound patties, bacon, and mayo alone deliver a whopping 55 grams of fat — worse than five of the King’s classic hamburgers — which is more than a days’ worth. Eek!

22. McDonald’s

View photos mcdonalds grand mac More

Grand Mac 860 calories, 52 g fat (18 g saturated fat, 2 g trans fat), 1,470 mg sodium, 62 g carbs (5 g fiber, 13 g sugar), 41 g protein

A remnant from the days when “super-sizing” was cool, this sandwich takes a perfectly fine burger and multiplies it by two. There’s no reason to eat a half-pound of beef for lunch, unless, of course, it’s 2004 and you’re making a documentary about getting fat. To see how your favorite McDonald’s menu items stack up against this devilish dish, check out our exclusive report, Every Menu Item at McDonald’s—Ranked!!

23. Moe’s Southwest Grill

View photos moes homewrecker burrito More

The Homewrecker Burrito with Steak (12" flour tortilla with seasoned rice, beans, shredded cheese, pico de gallo and guacamole) 900 calories, 31 g fat (14 g saturated, 0 g trans fat), 1,810 mg sodium, 119 g carbs (16 g fiber, 5 g sugar), 49 g protein

Homewrecker? More like an ab wrecker! This burrito has not one, not two, but three major sources of carbs (tortilla, rice, and beans) and three major sources of fat (cheese, sour cream, and guac), so it’s really no surprise it has such a scary nutritional profile.

24. Chick-fil-A

View photos chick fil a cobb salad More

Chick-fil-A Cobb Salad with Avocado Lime Ranch Dressing 740 calories, 54 g fat (12 g saturated fat), 1,890 mg sodium, 25 g carbs (5 g fiber, 8 g sugar), 40 g protein

It may not look too dangerous, but this is the absolute worst item you could order at Chick-fil-A. The sodium count alone is clucking ridiculous! The one thing that cemented this salad’s place on the “Worst” list? The Avocado Lime Ranch Dressing. With inflammatory soybean oil as a leading agent, you can bet that the 32 grams of fat this dressing contains are the reason why the small packet climbs up to 310 calories. (And, by the way, that’s as many calories as a Chick-fil-A Grilled Chicken Sandwich!) To see how other dishes at the chicken joint stack up, check out our exclusive report, The Entire Chick-Fil-A Menu—Ranked!.

25. Arby’s

View photos arbys roast turkey ranch bacon sandwich More

Roast Turkey Ranch&Bacon Sandwich 800 calories, 34 g fat (10 g saturated fat, 0.5 g trans fat), 2,420 mg sodium, 79 g carbs (5 g fiber, 16 g sugar), 45 g protein

When made in the safety of your own kitchen, a turkey sandwich isn’t a half-bad lunch option, but tread ye carefully in the land of greasy-spoon finger foods. This sandwich is over-packed with carbs, fat, and sugar. Yes, sugar! Where’s all the sweet stuff coming from? Most likely the honey wheat bread, which is just blood sugar-spiking junk in disguise. And speaking of the evil granulated stuff, if you’re trying to cut back, check out these 30 Easy Ways to Stop Eating So Much Sugar.

26. Chipotle

View photos chipotle chorizo burrito More

Chorizo Burrito with White Rice, Black Beans, Fajita Veggies, Roasted Chili-Corn Salsa, Romaine, Sour Cream, Cheese and Guac 1,515 calories, 73 g fat (25.5 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 3,040 mg sodium, 147 g carbs (23 g fiber, 11 g sugar), 66 g protein

This fully loaded burrito from Chipotle has a day's worth of salt and more than a day’s worth of saturated fat. Yes, seriously. But that’s not all: This dinnertime disaster serves up more carbs than you’d find in nearly six whole-grain dinner rolls! Although almost everything in this burrito is carb-heavy, the tortilla (46 grams) and white rice (40 grams) tip the scales.

27. Taco Bell

View photos taco bell xxl burrito More

XXL Grilled Stuft Burrito — Beef

870 calories, 41 g fat (14 g saturated fat, 1 g trans fat), 2,130 mg sodium, 96 g carbs (13 g fiber, 6 g sugar), 32 g protein

Watch out for terms like “XXL” and “Stuft”—they’re both code for “far from diet-friendly.” This particular meathead burrito may offer up 32 grams of protein but it also contains a whopping 96 grams of carbs (about what you’d find in 6 slices of Ezekiel bread), and you’re also holding a whole day’s worth of salt in one hand. These are just two of the many factors that make this dish a “Not That!” Oh, and don't even think about washing it down with one of these 70 drinks that give you a soda belly!

28. Pizza Hut

View photos pizza hut meat lovers pizza More

Meat Lover’s 14” Large Pan Pizza

1 slice: 450 calories, 26 g fat (9 g saturated fat, 0.5 g trans fat), 960 mg sodium, 36 g carbs (2 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 18 g protein

You can love meat without taking in half a day’s saturated fat with one slice of pizza. Specialty pies are an excuse to go crazy with a ton of high-fat toppings that do virtually nothing for flavor and increase your calorie load considerably. At Pizza Hut, don't be a Lover, be a fighter with the less caloric pepperoni slice. Or better yet, make one of these Healthy Homemade Pizzas, instead.

29. KFC

View photos kfc chicken pot pie More

Chicken Pot Pie 790 calories, 46 g fat (37 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 2,120 mg sodium, 66 g carbs (3 g fiber, 7 g sugar), 29 g protein

Chicken pot pie: The dish your mom makes for your dad on his birthday and the meal your grandma loved whipping up for your mom when she was a kid. Word of warning: This isn’t anything like the homemade variety you know and love. Despite the fact that this is one of the only dishes at KFC that’s stuffed with veggies and never touches the deep fryer, it’s still the worst option on the menu. The main calorie culprit is its buttery shell, but the creamy sauce that binds the filling together certainly doesn’t help matters either. To save 250 calories, order an Original Recipe Chicken Breast with Mashed Potatoes, Gravy and Sweet Kernel Corn. Or if you’d rather just enjoy come poultry at home, whip up one of these amazing healthy chicken recipes.

30. Papa John’s

View photos papa johns favorite pizza More

John's Favorite Extra Large 16" Pizza

1 slice: 410 calories, 21 g fat (9 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 950 mg sodium, 40 g carbs (1 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 16 g protein

Featuring pepperoni, sausage and six different types of fatty cheese, this pie is said to be Papa John’s founder John Schnatter’s favorite—but frankly, we’re not buying it. Spend a few moments Googling Mr. Schnatter, and you’ll discover that he’s surprisingly fit. There’s no way a 410-calorie slice is his mainstay. And speaking of super-trim dudes, steal their lean-for-life knowledge in our exclusive report 25 Weight Loss Tips From The World's Fittest Men.

31. Wendy’s

View photos wendys daves triple More

Dave's Triple 1,090 calories, 72 g fat (30 g saturated fat, 4 g trans fat), 2,000 mg sodium, 40 g carbs (3 g fiber, 9 g sugar), 71 g protein

Dave’s Triple is triple trouble! Start with three beef patties, and you’re already skating on thin nutritional ice. To make matters worse, this dish has three pieces of processed cheese and fatty mayo. The result? A burger that has two days’ of heart-harming trans fat and as much fat as nearly five orders of small fries off the Wendy’s menu.

32. Jack In The Box

View photos jack in the box buttery jack More

Bacon&Swiss Buttery Jack

887 calories, 59 g fat (25 g saturated fat, 2 g trans fat), 1,346 mg sodium, 48 g carbs (3 g fiber, 11 g sugar), 42 g protein

Jack in the Box’s menu has come a long way in the past few years, but a few major changes still need to be made, including banishing this bacon-topped beef burger. If the double helping of meat wasn’t bad enough, Jack adds garlic herb butter, Swiss cheese and globs of bacon mayo to his signature bun—and your buns will pay for it if you indulge. Just say no to this rear-expanding dish. Trying to slim down and trim the fat? Check out these 50 Best-Ever Weight Loss Tips!

33. Sonic

View photos sonic peanut butter fudge shake More

Large Peanut Butter Fudge Shake 1,940 calories, 122 g fat (62 g saturated fat, 2 g trans fat), 1,080 mg sodium, 193 g carbs (2 g fiber, 165 g sugar), 30 g protein

One former Sonic employee may have told the Reddit community to never order the Steak or Grilled Chicken, but we found something else you should back away from. This super-sized sip has more calories than 24 chocolate chip cookies, more fat than 36 strips of pan-fried bacon and more sugar than 6 Snicker bars! Need any more explanation as to why it made this list? Didn’t think so. Stay away if you want to protect your hard-earned flat belly!

34. Popeye’s

View photos popeyes shrimp po boy More

Shrimp Po' Boy 690 calories, 42 g fat (13 g saturated fat, 1 g trans fat), 2,165 mg sodium, 66 g carbs (5 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 42 g protein

If you want something fried and starchy at Popeyes, go with the Loaded Chicken Wrap and skip this crustacean-filled calorie bomb. With a day’s worth of salt and half a day’s trans fat—the most dangerous fat in all the land—this is one nutritionally poor Po Boy.

35. Boston Market

View photos boston market half rack ribs More

1/2 Rack St. Louis Style BBQ Ribs with Fresh Steamed Vegetables, Mashed Potatoes, Zesty BBQ sauce, and Cornbread

1,490 calories, 92 g fat (31 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 3,290 mg sodium, 102 g carbs (7 g fiber, 46 g sugar), 59 g protein

You knew ribs weren’t exactly healthy, but did you realize that they are filled with so much fat and sugar?! To keep 400+ calories and 73 grams (!!!) of waist-expanding fat off of your plate, ask for the Quarter Skinless Rotisserie Chicken with Zesty BBQ Sauce, Fresh Vegetable Stuffing, Garlic Dill New Potatoes. Wouldn't you rather enjoy a big plate of variety instead of one lame rack of ribs? We know we would! For more insider info on all of your favorite eateries, check out these 25 Things Fast Food Chains Don't Want You to Know!

36. Carl’s Jr

View photos carls jr jalapeno thickburger More

The 1/2 lb. Jalapeño Thickburger

1,020 calories, 72 g fat (24 g saturated fat, 3 g trans fat), 2,060 mg sodium, 49 g carbs (5 g fiber, 11 g sugar), 45 g protein

We're usually on board with spicy food, mainly because capsaicin—the compound that makes your tongue hurt so good—is a known metabolism-booster. But this jalapeño-, pepper-jack cheese-, and habañero-topped burger is most definitely an exception to the rule. Not only does it fill your belly with half a day’s calories, but it also has more salt than 27 saltine crackers—which is more than an entire day’s worth! Next time you’re at Carl’s, order the All-Natural Burger sans mayo instead, and raise the heat with an addition of jalapeño coins.

37. Panera

View photos panera steak and white cheddar panini More

Steak&White Cheddar Panini on Hoagie Roll 940 calories, 48 g fat (18 g saturated fat, 1 g trans fat), 1,520 mg sodium, 79 g carbs (5 g fiber, 8 g sugar), 37 g sugar

Panera’s Steak&White Cheddar Panini contains 1,000 fewer miligrams of sodium than their Italian sandwich, but it earned our worst spot because it’s higher in calories, fat, saturated fat, trans fat, carbs, and sugar. If you can’t bear to part with this sad excuse for a lunchtime classic, at least order the half-portion and pair it with a house salad—your waistline and blood pressure with thank you. For even more ways to slim down and get fit, check out these 42 Ways to Lose 5 Inches of Belly Fat.

38. Jimmy John’s

View photos jimmy johns jj gargantuan More

The J.J. Gargantuan

1,135 calories, 53.5 g fat (15 g saturated fat, n/a trans fat), 3,905 mg sodium, 83 g carbs (6 g fiber, n/a g sugar), 78 g protein

Jimmy says that this sandwich is “huge enough to feed the hungriest of all humans!” And we think he hit the nail on the head—1,135 calories is a lot to down in one sitting. Thanks to the salami, sliced smoked ham, capicola, roast beef, turkey and provolone combo you’ll also get a day-and-a-half of fat—what a deal! (If you can’t tell, we’re being sarcastic.)

39. Long John Silver’s

View photos long john silver baja fish taco More

Baja Fish Taco

2 tacos: 820 calories, 42 g fat (8 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 2,580 mg sodium, 80 g carbs (6 g fiber, 14 g sugar), 26 g protein

Fat in the breeding, fat in the sauce, fat in the tortillas—and none of it’s the healthy kind. It all adds up to a half day’s worth of the stuff, plus over a full day's allotment of salt. While Long John Silver’s has come a long way in recent years, there are still plenty of fried entrees that could sink your battleship.

40. Dairy Queen

View photos dairy queen flamethrower grillburger More

1/2 lb. FlameThrower GrillBurger

970 calories, 68 g fat (25 g saturated fat, 2 g trans fat), 1,580 mg sodium, 39 g carbs (2 g fiber, 9 g sugar), 51 g protein

Picking the worst dish at DQ was pretty tough. Though a nearly 1,000 calorie burger is borderline unethical, that’s nothing compared to the chain’s 1,250-calorie, six-piece Chicken Strip Basket. At the end of the day, though, the burger’s massive trans fat count earned it a place on our Terrible 40 list. While the chicken has just a half-gram of the stuff, this bad-boy burger packs an entire day’s worth. Skip it at all costs. Having met some of the worst kids on Fast Food Lane, team up with some of the best with the help of our exclusive report, 25 Restaurant Meals Under 500 Calories!

41. Hardee’s

View photos hardees monster thickburger More

2/3 LB. Monster Thickburger 1,300 calories, 90 g fat (33 g saturated fat), 3,140 mg sodium, 53 g carbs (2 g fiber, 13 g sugar), 76 g protein

If the fat count on the 2/3 LB. Monster Thickburger has you wondering what Hardee’s piles on this thing, take note of the thick pile of bacon peeking out from between its buns. But what really burns us up is how much sodium they back into a meal you can eat with your hands: 136 percent of what you should eat — in an entire day! Find out what you should pick instead with our exclusive report: The Best&Worst Burger From Every Popular Fast Food Chain.

42. Cracker Barrel Dish

View photos cracker barrel homestyle chicken More

Homestyle Chicken

1,350 calories, 92 g fat (19 g saturated fat), 3,200 mg sodium, 65 g carbs (6 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 66 g protein

Congratulations, Cracker Barrel. You’ve managed to knock out an entire day’s worth of sodium (and then some) with just one plate of breaded and deep-fried chicken. Anyone ordering this not only needs to stay away from the two sides and biscuit that come with it, but the drink menu as well. Instead of the iced tea and lemonade, chug as much water as possible to combat this amount of salt.





