50-year-old woman taken to jail after shooting 15-year-old boy in DeKalb County

On Wednesday, just before 9 p.m., police responded to a person shot call at 100 Leslie Oaks.

On Wednesday, just before 9 p.m., police responded to a person shot call at 100 Leslie Oaks.

When they arrived, they found a 15-year-old boy who had been shot at and grazed.

Police said he injured his ankle while trying to run away from the location.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Initial information shows that this was domestic-related.

Detectives responded to the scene and ultimately, a 50-year-old woman was arrested for Aggravated Assault.

She was taken to the DeKalb County Jail.

Police did not provide details on what led to the shooting.

