50-year-old vehicle collided with SUV and one person was killed, South Carolina cops say

One person was killed Wednesday when a 50-year-old motorcycle was involved in a crash with an SUV, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The two-vehicle collision happened at about 1:15 p.m. in Laurens County, said Master Trooper Brandon Bolt.

A 1972 Honda motorcycle was heading south on Bellview Church Road when it hit a 2007 Lincoln SUV, according to Bolt.

The SUV was driving north on Bellview Church Road and was turning left onto Penland Road when the collision happened and the motorcycle rider died, Bolt said.

The Laurens County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the motorcycle rider.

Bolt said the driver was the only person in the SUV and was not hurt. No other injuries were reported.

There was no word if the SUV driver was wearing a seat belt, or if the motorcycle rider wore a helmet.

The crash continues to be investigated by the Highway Patrol.

Through Monday, 355 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2024, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 1,030 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least six people have died in Laurens County crashes in 2024, according to DPS data. There were 26 deaths reported in the county in 2023, DPS said.