50-year-old man killed in argument over money, DeKalb County police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A 50-year-old man lost his life Saturday night over a disagreement about money, according to DeKalb County police.

Officers responded to Peachtree Creek Circle at 6:07 p.m. where they found a 50-year-old man dead with multiple gunshot wounds. Police have not revealed his name.

The initial investigation showed that the man was involved in a dispute over money with another man before gunfire erupted.

A 31-year-old man was detained without incident.

FOX 5 Atlanta is still working to learn more about this shooting.