50-year-old man dies while in custody after being arrested at traffic stop

Wagely, a fintech out of Indonesia, made a name for itself with earned wage access: a way for workers in Southeast Asian countries to get advances on their salaries without resorting to higher-interest loans. The news is especially notable given the funding crash that startups in Indonesia have faced in the last couple of years, underscoring how developing countries have been hit even harder than developed markets in in the current bear market for technology. Indonesia's Financial Services Authority in January said that Indonesian startup funding was down 87% in 2023 compared to a year before, down to $400 million from $3.3 billion.