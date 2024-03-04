50-year-old man dies while in custody after being arrested at traffic stop
Early Sunday morning, a man died from a medical emergency after being arrested by Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department Deputies, authorities said.
Early Sunday morning, a man died from a medical emergency after being arrested by Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department Deputies, authorities said.
The biggest news stories this morning:
Lights, camera, Oscars! it's finally time for the 2024 Academy Awards.
With markets entering another week at record highs, updates on the labor market and a testimony from Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell will greet investors.
Wagely, a fintech out of Indonesia, made a name for itself with earned wage access: a way for workers in Southeast Asian countries to get advances on their salaries without resorting to higher-interest loans. The news is especially notable given the funding crash that startups in Indonesia have faced in the last couple of years, underscoring how developing countries have been hit even harder than developed markets in in the current bear market for technology. Indonesia's Financial Services Authority in January said that Indonesian startup funding was down 87% in 2023 compared to a year before, down to $400 million from $3.3 billion.
Chris Mortensen, who first joined ESPN in 1991, was one of the country's top NFL reporters for decades.
The final week of the men's college basketball regular season is upon us.
Jalen Brunson landed awkwardly after taking a shot on the Knicks' first possession of the game on Sunday afternoon in Cleveland.
India has waded into global AI debate by issuing an advisory that requires "significant" tech firms to get government permission before launching new models. India's Ministry of Electronics and IT issued the advisory to firms on Friday. In a tweet Monday, Chandrasekhar said the advisory is aimed at "untested AI platforms deploying on the India internet" and doesn't apply to startups.
The Gamecocks finished last regular season with the same perfect record before losing to Iowa in the Final Four.
Caitlin Clark officially broke Pete Maravich’s all-time NCAA scoring record on Sunday afternoon.
Tari Eason hasn’t played since Jan. 1 while dealing with a benign growth on his left shin.
You can watch the whole interview here, which covers her views on the Apple Car project, the company's "community tour" in Los Angeles, whether Waymo learned anything (or changed) in the wake of the Cruise debacle and if it's committed to staying in San Francisco even if vandalism of its robotaxis continues. The following morning (and by total coincidence), the California Public Utilities Commission approved Waymo's application to operate a commercial robotaxi service in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Peninsula and on San Francisco freeways.
In the Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman reports that Apple is planning to announce its new products on its website instead of hosting a spring event. Apple is expected to unveil new iPads, MacBook Airs and more.
A class action complaint filed in California on Friday accuses Apple of stifling competition in the cloud storage space for its devices, allowing iCloud to become the dominant choice.
These high-end headphones come with an equally high-end discount. Score them now for $150 off.
'It’s digital and has a night light, so when I walk into the bathroom at night, I know exactly what time it is,' said the Queen of Country.
This week: Lenovo’s concept laptop looks like a Star Trek prop, Nintendo steps up its fight against game piracy, The Barbie phone debuts at MWC 2024.
Cole Ragans, Bryce Miller, Tanner Bibee and Jordan Wicks discussed with Yahoo Sports what they see as their next steps to big-league success.
Apologies for being out last week — a cold got the best of me, but I’m back and here to talk about the fact that shutting down startups is big business, Stripe’s new valuation, Klarna’s latest AI update and more. Last week, I wrote about two startups — Sunset and SimpleClosure — that help other startups shut down, raising capital. You can hear Alex Wilhelm and I discuss both topics on Friday's Equity Podcast episode.
LAFC head coach Steve Cherundolo did not mince words after his team's snow loss to RSL.