An early morning robbery left a gas station employee dead in east Stockton on Thursday, according to homicide detectives.

At about 1:42 a.m., officers responded to the 4800 block of East 99 Frontage Road for a report of a person shot near an ARCO gas station.

When police arrived, they found a 50-year-old man who was struck by gunfire. Paramedics were called to the scene and pronounced the man dead.

The man's identity hasn't been released, pending notification of family by the San Joaquin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Police officers investigate a shooting on the 4800 block of E. 99 Frontage Road in Stockton on Thursday, April 18, 2024.

"Preliminary information is that multiple suspects entered and began to rob the business," police spokesman David Scott said. "During the robbery, an altercation ensued between the victim employee and suspects, at which point the victim was shot. The suspects then fled the area in a vehicle."

The police department released no information about a possible motive or suspect descriptions.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call police at (209) 937-8377 or submit an anonymous tip at stocktoncrimestoppers.org.

The man's death marks the 15th homicide of the year in Stockton, according to Scott. At this time last year, there were 20 homicides, Scott said.

Record reporter Hannah Workman covers news in Stockton and San Joaquin County. She can be reached at hworkman@recordnet.com or on Twitter @byhannahworkman. Support local news, subscribe to The Stockton Record at https://www.recordnet.com/subscribenow.

This article originally appeared on The Record: 50-year-old man dead after shooting near ARCO gas station in Stockton