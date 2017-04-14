140 Low-Carb Comfort Foods You Need To Try Immediately
Wait, you mean there's actually something missing?
Wait, you mean there's actually something missing?
Mike: Kims got the military ability to kill over 35000 US Troops and millions of SK in Seoul in minutes while the US has no ability to prevent it. Trump is such a moron, he's trying to pick a fight with someone who will kill more US Troops on the first day of battle than any battle America fought in the last 50 years. Thanks Trump, way to make America great again!
4.5k