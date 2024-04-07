50 animals removed from Butler County home amidst cruelty investigation; man arrested

Dozens of animals were removed from a Butler County home, and a man is facing charges after police found two dead German Shepards in Butler Township.

Pennsylvania State Police in Butler said Paul Frederick was arrested Saturday while troopers served a search warrant to remove all animals at his home on Double Road in Connoquenessing Township. PSP obtained this warrant after two dogs were found dead in Butler Township the day before and removed 50 animals — including cats, dogs, pigs, goats and ducks — from the home. All of the animals were taken to a shelter in Erie.

A criminal complaint alleges a Butler County Sheriff K-9 located two garbage bags containing the dead German Shepards off a parking lot along Whitestown Road after the handler let the dog out to urinate. Police observed the dead dogs had matted fur and appeared underweight. Their collars and microchips showed the dogs were registered to Frederick.

The complaint states Frederick showed up to Whitestown Road while police were investigating, initially denying knowing anything about the dogs, then saying he had a dog die a week ago, and his son was supposed to bury it in the area.

A shelter in Erie conducted necropsies on the dogs because of the “unusual circumstances” of their deaths. The complaint states the veterinarian who conducted the necropsies determined the dogs died because of starvation. After learning the necropsy results, PSP obtained a search warrant to remove all animals from Frederick’s home.

Police say Frederick was arrested Saturday because he became “increasingly agitated” while troopers served the warrant and did not comply with orders to leave the home. He is charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, obstructing the administration of law and resisting arrest.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Penn Hills man wanted on several warrants arrested after chase Man dies after being hit by train in Pittsburgh’s South Side $1M Mega Millions ticket sold in Pennsylvania VIDEO: 2 arrested, including teen, in Allegheny County car break-in investigation DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts