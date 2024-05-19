50,000 pounds of peas spill onto I-66 in tractor-trailer crash

FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A crash on I-66 in Fauquier County on Friday caused thousands of pounds of peas to spill out onto the westbound lanes.

Virginia State Police (VSP) said the single-vehicle crash happened at 8:10 a.m. on I-66 at the 24-mile marker. An International tractor-trailer was traveling west when a car made an unsafe lane change, causing the trailer to run off the left side of the road, collide with a guardrail and overturn in the median.

At the time, the tractor-trailer was hauling 50,000 pounds of peas, causing them to spill out onto the roadway.

Cargo ship at Baltimore Key Bridge collapse site to be refloated, moved

The cleanup caused the westbound lanes to close for several hours.

The driver, a 54-year-old man from Suffolk, Va., was not hurt in the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time, a VSP spokeswoman said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.