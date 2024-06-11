5 youths arrested after police chase in stolen vehicle, crash in central Lubbock

Five juveniles are in custody after police say they stole a vehicle and led officers on a pursuit Tuesday afternoon in central Lubbock.

The pursuit, which involved a stolen vehicle, began at 12:20 p.m. and ended at 12:25 p.m., when the suspect vehicle collided with a second vehicle and then into a house near 35th Street and Indiana Avenue, according to a statement from Lubbock police.

Police say five juveniles fled the vehicle on foot but were soon captured. No officers were injured, and only one minor injury was reported.

No other information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Follow Lubbockonline.com as more details are released.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: 5 youths arrested after Lubbock police chase in stolen vehicle, crash