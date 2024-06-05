5 years later: Vigil held for victims in Metroparks murder

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WJW) – A painful anniversary and vigil was held at the Rocky River Reservation in Fairview Park Tuesday night to remember two innocent victims who were gunned down five years ago on June 4.

“It’s hard,” said Cornelius Sledge with a deep sigh. “Five years later and we still don’t know who did it.”

Carnell Sledge, 40, and his good friend Katharine “Kate” Brown, 33, were sitting on a park bench near the river down the road and around the corner from Big Met Golf Course when someone shot them from behind.

What’s most baffling to family members is that the killer or killers have not yet been caught, because the heinous murders happened around 5 p.m. in broad daylight when the park is very busy.

There were even multiple cars parked less than 20 feet away, including a work van with someone inside.

“It’s just hard to believe that you park your car right there and walk to the park bench, sit down, have a conversation and then get shot in the back of the head,” said Darlene Sledge, Carnell’s mother. “And no one saw anything, no one heard anything. I find that hard to believe.”

Local, state and federal investigators have followed up on hundreds of tips, including one to the FOX 8 I-Team about a woman wearing a green hoodie, cuffed jeans, white socks and black walking shoes.

So far, however, nothing has led to an actual suspect or an arrest in the case.

At the vigil Tuesday night, loved ones remembered Carnell and Kate as kind and loving people. They held hands and prayed for answers and that the killer would finally be brought to justice and then released balloons in memory of the two.

Just this week, Cleveland Metroparks Police Chief Kelly Stillman told the I-Team that efforts are underway to give the case “national attention.”

That’s providing a glimmer of hope, but family and friends say they won’t rest or ever have peace until the killer or killers are caught and they finally get justice.

“Yes, it’s been rough for the family,” said Otha Diming, a cousin. “Hopefully someone will come forward. Please I beg of you, please, this has been too long.”

A reward of $100,000 is being offered in the case. Anyone with a tip can call Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.

