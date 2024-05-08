5 years later, emotions still raw for Castillo family

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (KDVR) — Five years have passed since the Castillo family had the worst day of their lives.

On May 7, 2019, a shooter killed their son, Kendrick, at STEM School Highlands Ranch, but not before the teen charged at the gunman, likely saving his classmates.

John Castillo said the day that marks five years since his son’s tragic death felt eerily similar to the day his life was taken.

“It is the anniversary, the five-year anniversary. And it’s on a Tuesday, the same day of the shooting in 2019,” Castillo said. “I think our emotions are very similar to what it was like that day.”

Memorial in Highlands Ranch planned for teenage high school shooting hero

His heartbreak is visible as he looks back at that May 2019 morning.

“We had a wonderful breakfast with each other. Kendrick was with us. The sun was out in the morning,” he recalled. “We watched him get into his Jeep with his cargo shorts on and his backpack with three days of school left, and he left home happy. And of course, later on that day, we got the tragic news of the shooting at the STEM School, and our lives were forever changed.”

A close-up of a picture of Kendrick Castillo and other items at the foot of a memorial site

‘The hardest thing of our lives’

A fellow student opened fire at STEM School Highlands Ranch. Kendrick rushed the shooter and was killed — his actions saving many.

The shock from that awful day has worn off, but the reality remains.

“We know that Kendrick’s never going to walk back through the door. It’s the hardest thing of our lives,” Castillo said.

On the somber anniversary, the Castillos shared the beautiful tributes they have throughout their home — a house located just minutes from Kendrick’s resting place, which they visit every day.

“His cap and gown that he probably would have worn four or five days after the shooting,” Castillo said, pointing to the garments still hanging on the wall.

His room and pictures reflect the bright, space-loving, Jeep-riding, robotics-building beloved son.

‘We want him remembered’

Castillo admits he is as devasted and broken as he was five years ago, but keeping his son’s memory alive keeps him on the path to healing.

The community recently raised more than $70,000 to build a permanent memorial for Kendrick in Civic Green Park in Highlands Ranch and rename a major road in the town after the hero teen.

“We want him remembered. We want him to be there so that when people see it, it reminds them so they can become better people,” Castillo said.

“You know, it’s important to us. It will outlive Maria and I,” he said.

The Castillo family has spent the last five years pushing for policy change to make schools safer in Colorado.

They have also sued STEM School and hope to soon share new details that emerged during the legal proceedings, which they claim showed what could have been done to avoid the shooting five years ago.

