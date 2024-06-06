5 Virginia Beach businesses ‘pushing through’ after fire destroys building: ‘We’ll come back bigger and better’

Commercial property owner Cavelle Mollineaux is still recovering from the early Monday morning phone call from a tenant alerting him that his building was ablaze.

A passerby called 911 after spotting smoke, and firefighters arrived and extinguished the blaze before the workday started for the five businesses occupying the building at 3396 Holland Road in Virginia Beach.

“We want the light to shine on the Virginia Beach Fire Department — their quickness in response, thorough job to put the fire out and putting their lives at risk — they were hands down amazing,” Mollineaux said.

He said he wants any assistance to go toward the fire department’s foundation.

Mollineaux, the broker-owner of Onyx Realty Professionals, said 90% of the building was damaged between the fire, smoke and water but he is grateful that none of the 100 employees who work among the five businesses were in the building at the time.

“The building can be built back so we know we’ll come back bigger and better,” he said.

Now, Onyx and the four other displaced businesses are focused on finding creative ways to service their clients, he said. The other businesses are Zircon Insurance Group, Sapphire Elite Realty Management, Amethyst Decor and Unique Skin & Beauty Bar.

Onyx Realty, Zircon and Sapphire Elite are working remotely and from an adjacent 2,000-square-foot building that Mollineaux owns. That building is separated from the other by a courtyard. The businesses are still seeking temporary brick-and-mortar spaces.

“We’re not in the business of stopping, pausing or relenting,” he said. “We’re slowly getting back, but we’re definitely open for business and pushing through.”

The rebuild could take more than six months, Mollineaux said, and he is looking forward to planting even deeper roots in the community. Mollineaux was recognized by Inside Business as a Top Forty Under 40 honoree last year.

The 7,200-square-foot damaged building had just completed a 10-month rehab last year. Mollineaux purchased it in December 2022. It was previously occupied by Beach Health Clinic from 2001 until its closing in 2021.

He had relocated his business from a 2,200-square-foot space a few miles away to about 5,000 square feet in the Holland Road property in October.

Fire Department spokesperson Barbara Morrison said in an email on Wednesday that the investigator is still awaiting lab results regarding the cause of the fire.

