Here are 5 unique summer Texas road trip destinations within 2 hours of Fort Worth

Summer is almost here — almost as close as these five destinations around North Texas.

Get on the road again and go places you have never been, all in two hours or less. Don’t fret if you did not plan a summer vacation, we got you covered with these hidden gem getaway spots.

Texas is expecting another hot summer. With 55 consecutive days of triple digit temperatures in 2023, we can expect another heat wave to approach. Why not try to survive the heat by distracting yourself and driving to a new place?

Vacation destinations including treehouses, glamping domes, cabins, and casinos make for a versatile list of mini road trips you should try.

The 1961 Airstream offered at the Range Vintage Trailer Resort.

The Range Vintage Trailer Resort

The Range Vintage Trailer Resort, 325 Slate Rock Rd, Ennis — 57 miles away from Fort Worth and makes for an hour-long road trip.

A resort only an hour away from Fort Worth where you get to stay in vintage air stream campers. If you already own an airstream, you can bring it to camp on the Range Resort property. Hiking trails and barbecue pits make for the ideal summer camping experience.

Depending on the airstream, perfect for two or a family of four. Airstreams are parked 100 feet away from one another so families can split up as neighbors.

Choose from a variety of airstreams dating from 1953 to 2016.

Community pool and resturant on site.

Two night booking minimum.

Rates between campers range from $200-$400 a night.

Choctaw Casino location in Durant, Oklahoma.

Choctaw Casinos

Choctaw Casino & Resort-Durant, 4216 US-69, Durant, Oklahoma — 115 miles from Fort Worth and makes for an hour- and 45-minute drive.

Now everyone knows casinos aren’t legal in Texas, but that doesn’t mean you can’t cross over into Oklahoma and rake in some cash. The Choctaw casino is just under two hours away in Durant, Oklahoma.

Rooms for two are available for under $200 a night.

Various singers perform concerts weekly, so check who you could see during your stay.

Must be 18 years old and above.

Texas Unplugged by Chari Ranch

Texas Unplugged By Chari Ranch, 3331 FM937, Groesbeck — 115 miles from Fort Worth and makes for a two-hour road trip.

Texas Unplugged in Groesbeck offers unique luxury treehouses for guests to reconnect with nature. Accompanied by campfires and exotic animals that you can visit, this destination is perfect for families.

Bungalows are two-bedrooms, one-bathroom for approximately $500 a night. Prices may vary depending on dates chosen.

Use of private hiking trails, fire pits, and free exotic animal feedings.

Live Oak Lake’s four bedroom cabin located in Waco, TX.

Live Oak Lake Cabins

Live Oak Lake, 1445 Spring Lake Rd, Waco — 83 miles from Fort Worth and makes for an hour-and-a-half drive.

Pacific Northwest inspired cabins surrounded by lush greenery on Live Oak Lake. Cabins are available for two or four people. Live Oak is located right in Waco giving guests access to all of Waco’s activities and dining.

Pricing on cabins varies depending on the number of guests and amenities.

Some cabins are pet friendly.

All cabins come with their own private hot tub.

Prices range from $400-$500 a night.

Domance Luxury Glamping

Domance Glamping, 2118 VZ County Rd 3816, Wills Point — 85 miles from Fort Worth and makes for an hour-and-a-half drive.

Glamping has recently been all the rage. With less amenities than an Airbnb but packs more comfort than a tent, it’s the perfect in-between of adventure and convenience. The Domance glamp sites have stargazing domes where you can opt for a windowed ceiling to stare at the night sky.

Allows pets.

More suited for couples or two friends, all glamp sites are one bedroom and a bathroom.

Tree Topia suite is $465 a night featuring an indoor cabin that connects with an indoor/outdoor bathroom.

Bee Hive is $600 a night, where you stay in a private hexagonal structure with one bed, one bath, and a full kitchen.

The star lite site goes for $465 a night and features “heated plunge pool, air-conditioned dome living area, private bathroom, outdoor kitchen, and a rooftop observatory for stargazing.”