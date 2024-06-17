5 U.S. House races to watch in Oklahoma primary elections

Oklahoma's 2024 state primary election will take place on Tuesday, featuring five U.S. House of Representatives races, several county offices, and various state offices, including the legislature.

Aug: 27: Primary runoff elections for federal, country and state offices.

1st Congressional District

Five primary candidates are running in Oklahoma's 1st Congressional District. Representative Kevin Hern, the Republican incumbent, will face challenger Paul Royse.

Rep. Kevin Hern, R-Okla., speaks to reporters after dropping out of the race for Speaker of the House, and endorsed Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., as House lawmakers seek to elect a new speaker in Washington.

Dennis Baker and Evelyn Rogers will be the Democratic candidates and independent candidate Mark Sanders will also be on the ballot.

2nd Congressional District

Republican incumbent Representative Josh Brecheen is running against Democrat Brandon Wade and independent Ronnie Hopkins. Elected in 2022, Brecheen replaced Congressman-turned-U.S. Senator Markwayne Mullin in a 14-candidate Republican primary. He previously served in Oklahoma's 6th Senate district from 2010 to 2018.

U.S. Rep. Josh Brecheen of Oklahoma speaks at the Bartlesville Community Center on his Town Hall tour.

3rd Congressional District

Oklahoma's 3rd Congressional District will not have a Democratic primary, as no candidate filed to run for the seat. Republican incumbent Representative Frank Lucas has two opponents, Robin Carder and Darren Hamilton. Lucas has held the seat since 2003 and previously chaired the House Committee on Science, Space and Technology.

Republican U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas of Oklahoma, running for re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives in the 2022 midterm elections, appears in an undated handout photo provided October 11, 2022.

4th Congressional District

Incumbent Representative Tom Cole of Oklahoma's 4th Congressional District faces challenges from candidates Paul Bondar, Nick Hankins, Rick Harris and Andrew Hayes. Cole, who has been in office since 2003, currently serves as the chairman of the House Appropriations Committee.

Paul Bondar is running against Rep. Tom Cole for Oklahoma's 4th Congressional District.

Democratic candidates Mary Brannon and Kody Macaulay will compete for the Democratic nomination, with independent candidate James Stacy also appearing on the ballot.

5th Congressional District

Rep. Stephanie Bice greets people.

This year, Oklahoma's 5th Congressional District is the only one without a primary. Democratic candidate Madison Horn will challenge incumbent Representative Stephanie Bice for the seat. Bice was elected in 2020 after serving in the Oklahoma Senate from 2014 to 2020.

