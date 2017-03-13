5 Tips for Talking to Your Child About His or Her Autism





Nancy Wells struggled with when and how to talk to her daughter, Molly, about the girl's autism.

Wells, a single mother in Fayetteville, Arkansas, was afraid of hurting Molly's feelings. At the time, a little more than a decade ago, Wells considered autism a bad word and thought many others did, too. But Molly's speech therapist encouraged Wells to have the discussion. So when Molly was 12, Wells talked to her about her autism. She explained what Molly's condition was, why she was different from other kids and why learning would be more difficult for her than it is for many of her classmates. "I admit I fumbled through it," she says. Molly, it turned out, wasn't hurt. She was relieved "to have an explanation for why she was so different, to have a name for it. You want to know why you're different from other people," says Wells, who went on to become a licensed counselor who specializes in working with people with autism spectrum disorder, or ASD, and their families. In 2015, she founded AbleTalks, an organization that helps establish independent educational opportunities for young adults with autism and other disabilities.

Wells' experience is common. For the parents of children with ASD, deciding when and how to talk to their child about his or her condition can be difficult and fraught with emotion. Many parents, like Wells, don't want to hurt their child's feelings; they worry their daughter or son will feel stigmatized and that his or her possibilities in life will be limited. Some parents worry their child will use the condition as an excuse to avoid achieving in school and beyond. While these are understandable anxieties, many children with ASD feel a sense of relief when they learn there's a reason they're different from other kids, experts say.

Those differences vary with each child with ASD. Autism spectrum disorder impairs a child's ability to interact and communicate with others, according to the Mayo Clinic. Common ASD behaviors include failure to respond to one's own name, poor eye contact and lack of facial expression, a resistance to cuddling or holding, not showing emotions and inappropriate and at times aggressive behavior with others. People with ASD may have repetitive body movements, such as rocking, spinning or hand flapping; an obsessive attachment to objects like rubber bands or keys; a preoccupation with a topic, such as numbers or maps; and a strong need for routine. Around one-third of people with autism remain nonverbal, and about an equal percentage have an intellectual disability. About 44 percent of children diagnosed with ASD have average to above-average intellectual ability, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The most obvious signs of ASD tend to appear between ages 2 and 3, and the average age of diagnosis is 4. About 1 in every 68 children has ASD, according to estimates from the CDC's Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring Network. As many as 3 million Americans live with autism, according to Autism Speaks, a global advocacy organization that supports people with autism and their families.

The prospect of talking to your child about his or her ASD can be daunting for any parent. To prepare for the discussion, experts offer these strategies:

Reach out to other parents. Joining a support group for parents of children with ASD or forging friendships with such mothers and fathers can help you prepare for talking with your child about his or her autism, says Lisa Goring, chief program and marketing officer at Autism Speaks. "It can be helpful for parents to talk through with other parents what approaches have worked," she says.

Generally, talk to your child sooner rather than later. "A parent has to decide when the right time is, but a child needs to have an understanding of why they are different and why some things are harder for them," says Amy Alvord, education director at the Ivymount School in Potomac, Maryland. The school serves students and young adults with autism spectrum disorder and related conditions, and also provides services for their families. Talking to kids about their ASD "builds self-awareness and contributes to building self-determination skills critical for a successful transition to adulthood," Alvord says. Such talks can also help kids with ASD understand why they have difficulty making and maintaining friendships, why they're provided special accommodations at school and why it may be harder for them to learn or retain learned skills.