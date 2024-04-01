5 things to do this week: Fundraiser ride, student art exhibit and more

Apr. 1—Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

By Ayanna Eckblad

1

Fundraiser ride

Wounded Warriors United Minnesota and Hartland University Bar will team up for a side-by-side and ATV ride from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday with registration beginning at 11 a.m. at Hartland University Bar. Ride to area bars and complete challenges for the chance to win prizes. This is not a race, and food, drinks and a silent auction will be at the event. All proceeds from the ride will benefit Wounded Warriors United Minnesota.

2

'50s and '60s Rock and Roll Revue

The Marion Ross Performing Arts Center on Saturday will host The 50s and 60s Revue, a tribute band that focuses exclusively on Roy Orbison, the Everly Brothers, Patsy Cline, Brenda Lee and Bobby Darin. The show will begin at 7:30 p.m., and tickets are $20. Tickets can be purchased online, by phone (service fees apply) or at the box office. Visit http://actonbroadway.com/ for more information.

3

Freeborn County Humane Society garage sale

The Freeborn County Humane Society is hosting a garage sale fundraiser on Saturday. The event will take place at the Freeborn County Shopper building from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those interested in donating may bring gently used clothing, household items, sporting goods and tools to the Shopper building the night before the sale from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. or the morning of the sale from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Items are also being accepted to be donated directly to the FCHS such as paper towels, pet beds, cat litter, toilet paper and more. Contact Wende Taylor at (507) 369-4817 with any questions.

4

Chili cook-off and bake sale

Trinity Lutheran Church in Albert Lea will host a fundraiser for their youth to attend the ELCA youth gathering in New Orleans this summer. The fundraiser will be a chili cook-off and bake sale at the church from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday or until the food is gone. There is a $10 admission fee and $5 to enter the chili competition.

5

Albert Lea student art exhibit

Celebrate the young artists in the area with a special exhibit featuring art from Albert Lea schools. An open house will be at the Albert Lea Art Center from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday and is free and open to the public. The student art will continue in the gallery until April 24.