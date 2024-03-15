5 THINGS TO KNOW: How voters can change political party affiliation

Mar. 15—Pittsburg County Election Board Secretary Tonya Barnes gives details about changing political party affiliation.

1 When is the deadline for voters to change their party affiliation?

Oklahomans who want to change their party affiliation must submit their change no later than March 31. Voters may change their party affiliation online using the OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp or by completing a new Voter Registration Application.

2 When is next opportunity for voters to change political party affiliation if they miss the March 31 deadline?

No party changes are allowed from April 1 through August 31 during an even-numbered year, such as 2024. If we receive your request after March 31, we are required by law to hold that request and process it in September.

3 How many political parties in Oklahoma are recognized by the Election Board?

Oklahoma has three recognized parties: Democratic, Republican, and Libertarian. Those who are registered as Independents are not considered members of a political party.

4 Which political parties can voters cast a ballot for during a primary election in Oklahoma?

In Oklahoma, voters must be a registered member of a party in order to vote in that party's primary election. Independents are permitted to participate in a primary election, only if a party officially requests its elections be opened to Independent voters. Currently, only the Democratic Party allows Independents to vote in its primary elections.

All registered voters, regardless of political affiliation, can vote for any candidate during a General Election.

5 How can a Voter Registration Application be obtained?

Voter Registration Applications can be downloaded from the State Election Board website at oklahoma.gov/elections. Applications are also available at the Pittsburg County Election Board Office, which is moving this week from the second floor of the Southeast Expo Center to its new location at 7 E. Chickasaw Ave. in McAlester. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Those with questions can contact the County Election Board by phone at 918-423-3877 or online at pittsburgcounty@elections.ok.gov.

— Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.