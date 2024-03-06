5 THINGS TO KNOW: Voter registration for April elections

Mar. 6—Pittsburg County Election Board Secretary Tonya Barnes provides voter registration information for the upcoming April elections.

1 When is the final day to apply for voter registration for the April elections?

Friday, March 8,2024, is the last day to apply for voter registration in order to be eligible to vote in the April 2, 2024 Board of Education General Election and the Indianola School and Pittsburg School Special Bond Elections.

2 Who is eligible to apply for voter registration?

People who are United States citizens, Oklahoma residents and at least 17 1/2 years old are eligible to apply for voter registration. However, you must be at least 18 years old to vote.

3 When is the deadline for the County Election Board to receive applications?

Applications must be received by the County Election Board or postmarked no later than midnight, March 8, 2024. Applications postmarked after that time will be accepted, but will not be processed until after the April 2, 2024 election. Applications may also be submitted to any motor vehicle agency that is an official voter registration agency by the submission deadline.

4 How will applicants know their application has been processed?

Applicants will be notified in writing when their application has been processed. Approved voters will receive a Voter Identification Card in the mail. Some may receive a letter that explains the reason or reasons the application was not approved. Those who do not receive a response within 30 days of submitting their application should contact the County Election Board office immediately. Applications must be approved by the County Election Board Secretary in order to vote.

5 Do those who are already registered ever need to complete a new Voter Application Registration?

Registered voters who have moved to Pittsburg County from a different county or state will need to complete a new Voter Registration Application in order to be eligible for elections in Pittsburg County. If you have moved within the county and need to update your address, you may make changes online using the OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp or complete a Voter Registration Application.

6 How can a Voter Registration Application be obtained?

Voter Registration Applications can be downloaded from the State Election Board website at oklahoma.gov/elections. You may also complete a form at your County Election Board. Most post offices, tag agencies, and public libraries have applications available upon request. The Pittsburg County Election Board's current address is Southeast Expo, 4500 W U.S. Highway 270, McAlester OK and it is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For questions, contact the Election Board at 918-423-3877 or online at pittsburgcounty@elections.ok.gov.

—James Beaty