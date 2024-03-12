5 THINGS TO KNOW: Staying safe and avoiding drowsy driving

Mar. 12—Rylie Fletcher of AAA Oklahoma offers tips on staying safe and drowsy driving warning signs.

1 Is the likelihood of drowsy driving increased during time changes?

When sleep cycles are interrupted during time changes — such as during the change to Daylight Savings Time — drivers can be more tired than they realize, leading to drowsy driving.

Previous AAA Foundation research found that drivers often underestimate their drowsiness, putting themselves and others at risk.

2 How does drowsiness affect drivers?

Drowsiness impairs drivers in several ways, including:

—Reduced alertness — Makes it harder to react quickly to hazards. Just one hour less than the expert-recommended minimum of 7 hours of sleep increases a driver's risk of crashing.

—Impaired judgment — Increases the risk of making poor decisions on the road. Sleep deprivation increases a driver's risk of making many ordinary mistakes, leading to crashes. Those deprived of sleep by 4+ hours have an impairment similar to those over the legal BAC (blood alcohol concentration) limit.

—Hazardous microsleeps — Can cause momentary lapses in consciousness, leading to loss of control of the vehicle and failure to respond to dangers on the road.

3 How can motorists help stay safe?

Get enough sleep before driving. Aim for at least seven hours of sleep per night. Travel at times of the day when you are normally awake. Avoid driving when you are tired or sleepy.

Take breaks every two hours or 100 miles. Get out of the car, stretch your legs, and get fresh air. Plan and identify safe, comfortable places to take breaks. Don't wait until you're already feeling drowsy.

4 Can food or substances such as alcohol or drugs significantly impact drowsy drivers?

Avoid heavy meals before driving. Eating a large meal can make you feel tired and sluggish.

Avoid alcohol and drugs. Both can impair your driving ability. Besides harming driving directly, they can also amplify drowsiness.

5 What else can motorists do to avoid drowsy driving?

Listen to your body. If you start to feel tired, pull over and take a break. Don't try to push through it.

Travel with an alert passenger and take turns driving. Sharing the driving can help you stay awake and alert.

Don't underestimate the power of a quick nap. A 20- to 30-minute nap can significantly improve your alertness.

—James Beaty