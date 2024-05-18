5 THINGS TO KNOW: What is next for the U.S. Highway 69 project?

May 18—The Oklahoma Department of Transportation and the City of McAlester give information on what is next on the U.S. Highway 69 mill and resurfacing project in McAlester.

1 When did the intersection at 14th Street reopen?

Contractors reopened the 14th Street intersection on Friday.

2 How long will the intersection at 9th Street be closed?

The intersection was closed Friday and will remain closed to crossing traffic for 14-21 days, weather permitting.

Plans call for the project to include concrete additions on service roads where drivers are turning off the highway at the Ninth Street intersection.

When work is complete on the concrete additions at the Ninth Street intersection, it will allow motorists pulling on or off the highway to make the transition by turning onto the concrete additions, as opposed to pulling directly off or onto the highway from the asphalt service roads.

3 How will the closing affect traffic on the highway?

Traffic going north and south will be reduced to one lane on each side of the highway during construction on the intersections.

4 What company was contracted for the project?

Robinson Construction, of Poteau, is the contractor for the $5.2 million project, said ODOT Public Information Officer T.J. Gerlach. Robinson Construction has up to 120 days, or four months, to complete the entire project.

5 Does the contractor have an incentive to finish early?

McAlester City Manager Dave Andren told city councilors during their May 14 meeting that ODOT has given the contractor an incentive to finish early and was on track to finish the project early.

—Derrick James