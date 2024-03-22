5 THINGS TO KNOW: What are the guidelines to apply for energy assistance through DHS?

Mar. 22—The Oklahoma Department of Human Services details how eligible households can receive assistance with energy costs through the Energy Crisis Assistance Program after applications opened this week.

1 How is ECAP crisis criteria verified?

ECAP crisis criteria is verified directly with the utility provider:

Households which have an active cut-off notice for the utility on the day of application.

Written notice from their utility provider for new service establishment or service restoration with minimum requirement security deposit, carryover debt or other fees.

Written notice from their utility provider refusing to deliver additional fuel without a minimum required payment, and the fuel tank is below 10%.

A pre-paid account with less than $25 balance in the account.

Verification from the utility provider that the household entered into a payment plan to prevent service cut off.

2 What happens after I'm verified?

If eligible, households will be authorized for a one-time payment for the minimum amount required to resolve the crisis. Only one annual payment per household is allowed for ECAP. The total crisis payment is capped at $750 maximum per federal fiscal year, including energy crisis and life-threatening medical assistance.

3 What information is needed to apply?

Most recent utility bill for their home

ID (such as a driver's license)

Social Security number

Verification of income

Household size

Available resources

Responsibility for payment of home energy

Households are not eligible for energy assistance if the utility bill is paid directly to the provider by someone who does not reside in the house.

4 What are the income guidelines?

The maximum monthly gross income allowed per household size is:

1 person: $1,580

2 people: $2,137

3 people: $2,694

4 people: $3,250

5 people: $3,807

6 people: $4,364

5 What if I'm Native American?

The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma assists low-income Native American households within the Choctaw Nation service area with payment of home heating or cooling bills.

Eligible people must reside within the CNO service area, have a CDIB or tribal membership card, and fall within income guidelines.

Priority is given to elderly, disabled households, and homes with minor children.

Applicants may not receive funding from Oklahoma Department of Human Services during the same federal fiscal year.

To apply, visit the Chahta Achvffa member portal online at chahtaachvffa.choctawnation.com.

—Derrick James