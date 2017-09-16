5 Things to Know About Front-Load Washers

Consumer Reports has no financial relationship with advertisers on this site.

Sales of front-load washers picked up steam about a decade ago, and the best in Consumer Reports’ tests deliver excellent cleaning with unmatched gentleness, as well as water and energy efficiency. They even outperform top-load washers.

But in recent years, those sales have begun to decline. Only 25 percent of washers shipped to stores in the first six months of 2017 were front-load washers, according to the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers, down from 38 percent in 2009. “For some consumers, the higher price of front-loaders might make them think twice,” says Mark Allwood, a senior market analyst at CR. “Or they might have had a problem with mold in their front-loader, or thought the machine vibrated too much.”

Many of the front-load washers we tested clean better and are gentler on fabrics than top-load washers (that goes for both agitator models and high-efficiency, or HE, models).

Before you decide on a washer type, here are five things to consider about front-load washers.

1. Wash Cycles Are Long

Front-load washers typically take longer to wash a load than HE top-load washers—and much longer than agitator top-loaders: Wash times for front-load washers often range from 70 to 110 minutes using the normal wash/heavy soil setting. HE top-load washers get the job done in 60 to 80 minutes.

“Front-loaders use significantly less water than agitator top-loaders, so wash times are extended to give the dirty laundry time to wash clean,” says Emilio Gonzalez, the engineer who oversees Consumer Reports’ laundry-appliance tests. “But later in the cycle, the front-loader’s drum spins faster than a top-loader’s, which extracts more water and shortens drying time.”

2. They Can Handle Small Loads

Most of the front-load washers we test have a claimed capacity of 4.2 to 5.8 cubic feet, and readers often ask whether these big machines can wash small loads. “Generally, a front-loader should do a good job cleaning a small load,” says Jim Nanni, the engineer who oversees CR’s tests of large appliances. “That’s because front-loaders don’t rely on clothes rubbing up against each other to get them clean, the way top-loaders do.”

3. Most Can Be Stacked to Save Space

The front-load washers in our tests are usually the standard 27 inches wide, but height and depth can vary as much as 8 inches; find the dimensions in our washing machine ratings. When floor space is tight, you can stack a front-load washer’s matching dryer on top. (You might have to buy the stacking kit separately.)

Some front-load washers can’t be stacked. The LG Signature WM9500HKA, $1,800, for example, has a detergent dispenser on top of the washer that you need access to. And the Samsung FlexWash WV60M9900AV, $1,710, boasts a mini top-load washer atop a full-sized front-loader.

4. Vibration Is Less of a Concern

Historically, vibration has been more of an issue with front-load washers than with top-load washers. “The front-loader’s drum spins faster to extract more water, and the drum rotates on a horizontal axis, similar to a dryer’s,” Gonzalez says. The resulting vibrations are transferred to the floor.

“And manufacturers continue to work on this,” he adds. “They’re using better components that lessen vibration, compared to earlier models.” Most of the 50-plus front-load washers in our washing machine ratings score a Very Good in our vibration tests, and a few earned an Excellent score. These models can be installed on any floor of your home.

If your machine does vibrate too much, check that the washer is level and that all the feet are in solid contact with the floor.

5. Mold Remains a Problem

Readers continue to post comments on our website saying that they’re frustrated by the mold that has developed in their front-loader.

“Mold and odors can become a problem when water collects in the rubber gasket around the opening of the washer,” says Gonzalez. “And that can be exacerbated when the door is left closed between uses, which means the gasket can’t fully dry.” Leave the door ajar, if possible, when the machine is not in use.

