5 THINGS TO KNOW: How can eligible households apply online for assistance with energy costs?

Jun. 20—The Oklahoma Department of Human Services details how eligible households can apply online to receive assistance with cooling costs through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program after the application went online this week.

1 What is the LIHEAP program?

LIHEAP is a federally funded program that provides financial assistance to approximately 182,000 Oklahoma low-income households each year to help them meet the cost of home energy.

2 What services are available?

LIHEAP is offered two times a year for winter heating and summer cooling. Additionally, the Energy Crisis Assistance Program (ECAP) is offered mid-March, and life-threatening crisis assistance is available year-round.

Eligible households already receiving assistance through Oklahoma Human Services may be pre-authorized to receive LIHEAP for the summer cooling period, which means they do not need to complete an application. Households that are not pre-authorized but currently receive assistance through the agency may have been notified by text message and should apply online at OKDHSLive.org.

3 Who is eligible to receive assistance through LIHEAP?

To qualify for LIHEAP assistance, you must:

—Be responsible for payment of home heating and cooling costs.

—Be a U.S. citizen or have been an eligible legally admitted for permanent residence.

—Meet countable resource standards including cash, checking or savings accounts, certificates of deposits, cryptocurrency, stocks or bonds.

—Meet specific other income guidelines.

Only one payment per year, per household is allowed for the summer cooling program. LIHEAP payments made on behalf of eligible households must be applied to the primary source of cooling. "Household" is defined as individuals using one utility meter or energy source.

4 How can eligible households apply?

You can apply online at www.okdhslive.org. If you do not have computer access, please visit your local DHS Human Services Center.

5 What if I'm Native American?

Native American households may apply through OKDHSLive.org or through their tribal nation. Tribal households cannot receive summer cooling assistance from both Oklahoma Human Services and their tribe during the same federal fiscal year.

The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma assists low-income Native American households within the Choctaw Nation service area with payment of home heating or cooling bills.

Eligible people must reside within the CNO service area, have a CDIB or tribal membership card, and fall within income guidelines.

Priority is given to elderly, disabled households, and homes with minor children.

Applicants may not receive LIHEAP funding from Oklahoma Department of Human Services (DHS) during the same federal fiscal year.

To apply, visit the Chahta Achvffa member portal online at chahtaachvffa.choctawnation.com

—Derrick James