5 Teens Arrested in Attempted Car Jacking: Cops
It’s an alarming scene that is becoming all to common in one Washington State town, police say. “Juvenile crime is an epidemic. We see it almost daily,” said Renton Police Chief Jon Schuldt. The most recent incident involved a stolen car and attempted car jacking, police say. A 12-year-old, 15-year-old and three 16-year-olds were arrested. One teen involved is believed to be a suspect in another stolen car case, officials said. Inside Edition Digital has more.