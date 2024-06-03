5 takeaways from the inaugural Las Cruces Schools' State of the District event

In its inaugural State of the District event, the Las Cruces Public School District acknowledged the success of the 2022/2023 school year and identified areas for improvement.

"Today I am extremely honored as I share with you the hard work that has been happening in Las Cruces Public Schools, both by our students and staff, highlight the accomplishments of our district sharing areas for growth and plans to refocus and redirect as we prepare for an amazing 2024/2025 school year," said Superintendent of Las Cruces Public Schools Ignacio Ruiz.

Here are five takeaways from the State of the District.

Hispanics make up majority of student population

Ruiz said Las Cruces Public Schools has a student population of 23,149 across its 40 schools.

Of those attending public schools in Las Cruces 79% are Hispanic. Further district data showed the next largest population is 16% is Caucasian.

The remaining student population is made up of Black, Asian, American Indian, Pacific Islander or students who identified as more than one race.

President of the Las Cruces Public School Board of Education Teresa Tenorio addressed those gathered at the inaugural State of the District event May 29, 2024 hosted by Las Cruces Public Schools.

Average student attendance hovers at 61%

Ruiz said that 39% of students were considered chronically absent, meaning they had missed more than 10% of school days.

Overall, Las Cruces student attendance was reported at 61%.

Las Cruces graduation rates above state average

Las Cruces High School students graduated at a rate above the New Mexico state average -76.2%- in the 2022/2023 school year.

Ruiz said Las Cruces Public Schools graduated 81.5% of it students.

"While our graduation rates have remained above the state average it is important to emphasis that student achievement data, such as reading and math proficiency test scores and graduation rates tell only part of the story in the state of the district," Ruiz said.

"There are many other factors that contribute to student success."

Improvement needed in math, literacy outcomes

Data from the New Mexico Public Education Department for 2022-2023 showed just 38% of Las Cruces public school students in grades 3 through 8 and grade 11 (state testing only includes students in these grades) were proficient in reading.

Of students included in that data, the least proficient by demographic were students with disabilities, who were in the foster care system or are English language learners, while military family students were the highest proficiency demographic.

As part of its work the past year, Las Cruces school adopted new core values as part of its strategic plan that includes commitment "to the success of every student." In its strategic plan, Las Cruces Schools said it would work to improve instructional outcomes for literacy and math; increase post secondary readiness; and attendance and graduation rates.

Las Cruces teaching positions mostly full

Ruiz called the 1,656 staff members "the most dedicated educators in the country."

Cynthia Donnelly, with the LCPS Human Resources Division, reported a 97% fill rate for teachers throughout the school year.

Overall there are 4,827 people employed by Las Cruces Public Schools. Among them are 120 social workers/counselors, and a registered nurse at every school site.

