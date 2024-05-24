5 suspects charged in Las Vegas Trail drive-by shooting that injured 6, including 4 kids

Five suspects were arrested in a drive-by shooting on May 1 that injured six people in the Las Vegas Trail neighborhood in west Fort Worth, police said in a news release Thursday.

Each suspect is charged with six counts of aggravated assault causing bodily harm-discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, and one count of deadly conduct discharge firearm at a habitation.

The suspects are identified as:

Jamal Piper, 17, of Fort Worth

Hayden Bates-Vellmure, 18, of Fort Worth

Jordan Elijah Jackson, 20, of Fort Worth

Allan Gilbert, 18, of Dallas

Patrick Biscoe, 19, of Dallas

Piper and Bates-Vellmure were taken into custody in Fort Worth, Jackson in Bedford, Gilbert in Desoto, and Biscoe in Dallas.

Detectives believe the incident was a targeted shooting aimed at an individual who lived near theMiramar apartments in the 3000 block of Las Vegas Trail — where the shooting occurred.

The six people wounded ranged in age from 3 to 19.

Officers utilized information from witnesses and surveillance video to identify of the suspects, according to the release.