5 surface drones destroy Russian patrol ship Sergei Kotov with helicopter on board

Ukraine's intelligence has published intercepted conversations of the Russians detailing the destruction of the Russian patrol ship Sergei Kotov.

Source: intercepted conversations of the commander of the 184th Novorossiysk Coastal Defence Brigade, under whose command Sergei Kotov ship was operating; Ukrainska Pravda's sources

Quote: "I understand you are referring to the tragic nighttime incident. At 00:50, five unmanned boats attacked the small patrol ship Kotov, which, along with us, is on duty for air defence and it is under my command."

Details: The Russian reported that Sergei Kotov was attacked by five unmanned boats, adding that there was also a helicopter on board.

Ukrainska Pravda's sources stated that a Ka-29 shipborne combat transport helicopter was destroyed.

Such patrol ships are equipped with a helicopter pad, hangar and storage facilities for fuel to accommodate deck aircraft.

The crew of Sergei Kotov practised helicopter deck landings for the first time in 2021.

Background:

Earlier on 5 March, it was reported that explosions were heard in Kerch on the night of 4-5 March, and the Crimean Bridge was closed to traffic for over eight hours. A Russian railway company operating passenger trains to temporarily occupied Crimea said trains were stopped near the Crimean Bridge. Russian media reported that drones had sunk the patrol ship Sergei Kotov.

Later, Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) confirmed that Sergei Kotov, a Russian Project 22160 patrol ship, was struck by Ukrainian naval drones on the night of 4-5 March.

DIU said that Sergei Kotov was sunk as a result of an attack by Ukrainian Magura V5 drones.

Andrii Yusov, spokesman for DIU, said that several people were killed and injured as a result of the unmanned surface vehicle attack on the Russian patrol ship Sergei Kotov.

