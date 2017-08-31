5 Stunning Visuals Explain Cassini's Final Days Exploring Saturn

NASA’s Cassini probe has orbited Saturn since 2004, but it will take the final plunge into the heart of the gas giant on September 15. During its operating life, the data Cassini has transmitted back to scientists on Earth have yielded over 4,000 academic papers that have transformed our understanding of Saturn and its moons, especially Enceladus and Titan.

In a teleconference on Tuesday, Cassini program scientist Curt Niebur, project manager Earl Maize, and project scientist Linda Spilker looked back on the probe’s accomplishments and previewed its final days.

Starting in April, Cassini began its Grand Finale phase. During that time it has performed a sequence of risky dives between the planet and its rings. This phase has yielded stunning images of Saturn, and it will use its final days of operation to transmit atmospheric data back to scientists on Earth.

Here’s what’s going to happen during Cassini’s final two weeks in operation, and why it matters.

Cassini’s Grand Finale Orbits

Every 6.5 days since the end of April, Cassini has performed a dive between Saturn and its rings. On its final half orbit, Cassini will pass by Saturn’s largest moon, Titan. During this flyby, Titan’s gravity will augment Cassini’s course, sending it on its final dive into the planet.

A Variety of Distances

Throughout its series of weekly Grand Finale orbits, Cassini has passed between 37,300 miles and 40,100 miles from Saturn. As the orbiter approaches its great plunge into the gas giant, its dives dip lower and lower into the atmosphere. Cassini’s five approaches leading up to its final one are “like dipping our toe in Saturn’s atmosphere, in preparation for the final plunge,” Spilker told reporters on Tuesday.

These dips have allowed scientists to gather data on the planet’s atmospheric composition, which they say will allow them to get a better idea of gas ratios and seasonal changes on Saturn than more distant flybys have.