A 5-Step Job Reference Checklist for New Grads (and Everyone Else)

College graduation season is a whirlwind of activity, and in between wrapping up finals and probably a few too many late nights spent making the most of the college experience, there's also that looming job search to figure out.

An essential -- and often overlooked -- element of a successful job search is providing strong job references. Only job references can give a potential employer a real-world picture of how you might perform in the workplace, because your references have seen you do it before. Actual information like this -- in contrast with your polished presentation in interviews and your resume, as good as these may be -- is pure gold for employers who are working hard to find the ideal matches for their positions.

Especially in a competitive job market, like the one we're in right now, solid references can make the difference between getting the offer and not getting a call back.

Here's an easy-to-use checklist for new grads, entry-level job seekers and anyone who wants to make sure they're doing everything they can to be a winner in their job search.

1) References 101 -- Do You Have Them?

Let's start with the basics. Do you have a list of the references you're planning to use? You'll want to have at least five references to pick from.

Why? Because more and more employers are asking for references, and often for more than just one or two. If an employer is using reference-checking software so references can respond online and confidentially, the employer may be looking to hear from four or five people. And if you're interviewing for multiple jobs at the same time, you won't want to run into "reference fatigue" by repeatedly using the same folks.

For all of your references, you'll need to make sure that, first of all, they want to be a reference for you! How do you find out? Ask them -- preferably in real life, not just over email (although a politely written email that demonstrates care and forethought is fine, too).

Have their contact information ready to provide to employers when asked. And give them a heads up when you are using them during the interview process.

2) Have You Thought Creatively About References?

Your last internship supervisor at that nonprofit you worked at three summers ago doesn't need to be the only type of reference on your list.

While those who have seen you perform in the professional workplace are ideal -- and you will need a few references like this -- a professor or two is also a smart inclusion on the list. Supervisors from nonprofessional summer jobs can be great, too (think lifeguarding or camp counselors). Colleagues or peers who have seen you in work settings are also good to consider.

The most important question to ask yourself about any of these references is: Can they accurately portray my strengths, skills and attitude to a prospective employer?

3) Are Your References an Open Book -- or a Black Box?

Winging it may have worked during a midterm exam or two, but it's an exceedingly bad idea when it comes to references.

Your references will be the most candid view a potential employer will have into your abilities on the job -- and especially about your mindset, ability to problem-solve and demeanor in general. Employers are sensitive to culture fit and are looking to references to help them find a good match.

That's why you need to know in advance what your references will say about you. When you are getting agreement from someone to serve as a reference, gently probe them on their views. Ask them how they'd answer questions like:

How does Bill deal with challenging situations?

If I were Jenny's manager, what advice would you give me to help her improve professionally?

What are Max's most important areas for growth?

Your references should be able to answer these questions honestly and in a way that shines a light on your potential for growth or your positive attitude. If you don't like the way these answers sound -- look elsewhere.

4) Have You Prepared Your References?

Unless it's for a birthday party (and even then, the jury is out for some) -- most people dislike surprises.

Make sure your references know what they are getting into. At this point, you will have already asked their permission and had a good conversation -- ideally in person -- about how they will talk about you when asked. At the same time, you'll want to give them a feel for the key points you'll be driving home during your interviews. Maybe it's your work ethic, your support for the team, your coding skills -- any of these things. Your references will want to point out your best attributes, so help them understand what you think those are.