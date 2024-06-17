15-year-old among 5 shot during large gathering at gas station on West Side

CHICAGO — Five people, including a 15-year-old girl, were shot during a large gathering at a gas station on the city’s West Side.

The shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. Monday at a Shell station in the 900 block of North Pulaski in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Police said officers responded to shots fired and found multiple people struck by gunfire.

The gas station’s security cameras captured the large crowd gathered and the moments the gunfire rang out. One person was captured on video being dragged by a vehicle.

Officers arrived shortly after to the scene, some wearing riot gear, with their guns drawn.

According to police, a 15-year-old girl was shot in the neck and transported to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

An 18-year-old girl was shot twice in the back and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition. A 19-year-old woman was shot in the arm and was transported to Mount Sinai where she is listed in fair condition.

A 35-year-old man was shot in the foot and was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in fair condition. A 25-year-old man was shot in the buttocks and was transported to Stroger in fair condition. A 33-year-old female sustained a broken ankle and was transported to St. Mary’s in fair condition.

14-year-old girl shot when bullet pierces window of Southwest Side home

A preliminary investigation indicates that an offender fled the scene on foot after discharging a firearm at the victims.

No one in custody and Area Four Detectives are investigating.

