Five people were shot in Greenbelt, Maryland, during a high school senior skip day party at a park, police said in a Friday evening press conference.

The shooting happened at Hanover Parkway in Prince George's County.

Hundreds of students were gathered for the party before shots rang out around 2:30 p.m., Greenbelt Police Chief Rick Bowers said.

"My heart breaks for them. These are just kids trying to have a good time," Bowers said of the victims, who ranged in age from 16 to 18.

LOUISIANA MAN ALLEGEDLY STALKS ESTRANGED WIFE, SENDS ‘DEATH FLOWER’ BEFORE KILLING HER: POLICE

At least five people have been shot in Greenbelt, Maryland.

One of the victims was in critical condition, he said, while the others are in stable condition.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

"This is a horrible, tragic, senseless act that happened today," he added. "There is no reason that this occurred. These were seniors or senior skip day."

OHIO MAN CHARGED WITH MURDER AFTER ALLEGEDLY SHOOTING, KILLING UBER DRIVER HE BELIEVED WAS SCAMMING HIM

First responders at the scene.

Greenbelt Mayor Emmett V. Jordan echoed Bowers' sentiment.

"If a group of high school students can not get together and have a good time, what is the world coming to?"

No arrests have been made.

Bowers said no arrests have been made, but police believe there is one suspect who escaped when the shooting started.

"I'm pretty upset by this," Bowers added as he, Jordan and the city manager vowed to catch the suspect while appealing to the public for help.





Original article source: 5 shot after Maryland high school senior skip day turns violent: 'What is the world coming to?'