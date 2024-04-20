5 shot during Maryland high school senior skip day gathering at park
Police responded to the area of 6925 Hanover Parkway. According to police, five young adults were shot, all boys, following the gathering of young adults for senior skip day.
Police responded to the area of 6925 Hanover Parkway. According to police, five young adults were shot, all boys, following the gathering of young adults for senior skip day.
The Red Sox were already mourning the loss of Tim Wakefield from that 2004 team.
The weather's getting hotter -- but not quite as hot as the generative AI space, which saw a slew of new models released this week, including Meta's Llama 3. In other AI news, Hyundai-owned robotics company Boston Dynamics unveiled an electric-powered humanoid follow-up to its long-running Atlas robot, which it recently retired. As Brian writes, the new robot -- also called Atlas -- has a kinder, gentler design than both the original Atlas and more contemporary robots like the Figure 01 and Tesla Optimus.
Retiring New York Yankees broadcaster was honored before the team's game versus the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday. Sterling said he was tired after 64 years at the mic.
Test yourself on side effects, which states have legalized marijuana for recreational use and more.
Nearly half of couples haven’t figured out how they will recreate their paychecks in retirement. Talking about it is essential.
Some major deals on board: a Mother's Day-ready digital picture frame for $30 off, a cordless 6-in-1 stick vac for just $90, and a Chromebook laptop for under $150.
García signed with the Astros in 2016 as a 16-year-old international signing.
Reviews Editor Cherlynn Low dives into new releases from Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande, and explores what music means to us when songs are consumed more like books and journal entries.
To give AI-focused women academics and others their well-deserved — and overdue — time in the spotlight, TechCrunch has been publishing a series of interviews focused on remarkable women who’ve contributed to the AI revolution. In the spotlight today: Allison Cohen, the senior applied AI projects manager at Mila, a Quebec-based community of more than 1,200 researchers specializing in AI and machine learning. Cohen's portfolio of work includes a tool that detects misogyny, an app to identify online activity from suspected human trafficking victims, and an agricultural app to recommend sustainable farming practices in Rwanda.
This week marks the 25th anniversary of the Columbine High School massacre that saw two teenagers kill 12 students and one teacher. Since then a sharp increase in lockdown drills have been implemented in schools, but do they do more harm than good?
Netflix will stop reporting subscriber numbers next year. Here's why that's spooking Wall Street investors.
These are today's mortgage rates. TKTKTK. Lock in your rate today.
Lotus has priced its battery-electric Eletre SUV at $107,000 before destination and options for the U.S. market, the Eletre R starting at $145,000.
One Porter brother is banned for life from the NBA. Another is headed to prison.
Skenes has struck out 27 in 12 2/3 scoreless innings pitched at Triple-A so far this season.
The Commanders had an unusual visit with multiple QB prospects.
One of the green jackets Arnold Palmer was awarded for winning the Masters was among the items stolen from Augusta National Golf Club over a 13-year span, according to a report.
Validating consumer demand is a crucial step for any startup, and TechCrunch Early Stage is offering a golden opportunity to learn how to do it right. Peter Gladstone, senior adviser for startups at Harvard Innovation Labs, is set to lead an engaging roundtable titled "Validating Consumer Demand: How to Make the Most of Your Expertise." With decades of experience as an entrepreneur, marketer, and investor, Gladstone brings a wealth of knowledge to the table.
Biden desperately wants to keep gasoline prices down. He may get his wish.
The singer's signature bold picks have included Pat McGrath, CoverGirl and Chanel.