5 shot during Maryland high school senior skip day gathering at park

The weather's getting hotter -- but not quite as hot as the generative AI space, which saw a slew of new models released this week, including Meta's Llama 3. In other AI news, Hyundai-owned robotics company Boston Dynamics unveiled an electric-powered humanoid follow-up to its long-running Atlas robot, which it recently retired. As Brian writes, the new robot -- also called Atlas -- has a kinder, gentler design than both the original Atlas and more contemporary robots like the Figure 01 and Tesla Optimus.