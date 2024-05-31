5 Rochester residents plead guilty to possessing and distributing methamphetamine

May 31—Five Rochester residents pleaded guilty this week in federal court to drug offenses, including possessing and distributing methamphetamine, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's office.

Monty Granger, 43, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and three counts of distribution of methamphetamine.

Michelle Fredette-Chatman, 38, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and one count of distribution of methamphetamine.

Edward Deal III, 38, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Felix Urrutia, 51, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and four counts of distribution of methamphetamine.

Hailey Cahill, 28, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Between Oct. 3 and Oct. 12, 2023, Granger sold methamphetamine to a confidential source on three occasions, according to the news release. On Oct. 23, 2023, the confidential source paid Granger for another methamphetamine purchase. Deal organized the drug transaction and Fredette-Chatman sold the methamphetamine to the confidential source.

Between July 27, 2023 and October 2023, Cahill sold methamphetamine to Urrutia on several occasions. Urrutia then sold the methamphetamine to a confidential source. Investigators uncovered the conspiracy through surveillance of Cahill, who left her home and met with Urrutia prior to each drug transaction between Urrutia and the confidential source, according to the news release.

The charge of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances and the distribution of controlled substances provides for a sentence up to 20 years in prison, at least a three-year term of supervised release, and a maximum fine of $1,000,000, according to the U.S. Attorney for New Hampshire.