5 Rochester residents plead guilty to meth charges

CONCORD — Five Rochester residents could face lengthy prison sentences after pleading guilty this week in federal court to drug offenses, according to Jane E. Young, U.S. attorney for New Hampshire.

Monty Granger, 43, Michelle Fredette-Chatman, 38, Edward Deal III, 38, Felix Urrutia, 51, and Hailey Cahill, 28, all pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Pleading guilty to distribution of methamphetamine were Urrutia (four counts), Granger (three counts) and Fredette-Chatman (one count).

How crimes were committed

Between Oct. 3 and 12, 2023, Granger sold methamphetamine to a confidential source on three occasions, according to Young. On Oct. 23, 2023, the confidential source paid Granger for another methamphetamine purchase. Deal organized the drug transaction and Fredette-Chatman sold the methamphetamine to the confidential source.

Between July 27, 2023 and October 2023, Cahill sold methamphetamine to Urrutia on several occasions, according to Young. Urrutia sold the methamphetamine to a confidential source. Investigators uncovered the conspiracy through surveillance of Cahill, who left her home and met with Urrutia prior to each drug transaction between Urrutia and the confidential source, according to Young.

What's next after pleading guilty

Sentencing dates are set for Urrutia (July 15), Granger (Sept. 9), Cahill (Sept. 10) Fredette-Chatman (Sept. 13), Deal (Sept. 18).

According to Young, a charge of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances and the distribution of controlled substances provides for a sentence up to 20 years in prison, at least a three-year term of supervised release, and a maximum fine of $1 million.

The FBI’s Major Offender Task Force led the investigation. Assistance was provided by the Dover and Rochester Police Departments, the Strafford County Sheriff’s Office, and the United States Marshals Service, according to Young. Assistant U.S. Attorney Heather A. Cherniske is prosecuting the case.

