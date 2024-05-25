Have you ever seen this many foxes in a local backyard?

*The above video shows unusual animals that have been seen in Ohio*

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WJW) — Fairview Park had quite a bunch of some foxy visitors in a resident’s backyard this week!

Not just one, or two — but FIVE foxes were seen hanging out in the yard of Jon Anhold who took a cute photo of the group of foxes which is called a “skulk,” according to The Nature Conservancy

The word “skulk” is a Scandinavian word that means to lurk, or move stealthily, which seems appropriate since foxes’ have a reputation for being a bit sneaky.

“Last year I had a mom and 4 fox kits in the backyard. This year, I haven’t seen any until this past weekend, when these 5 were enjoying the sun and wrestling with each other on Sunday afternoon. Lots of fun to watch,” Jon Anhold told Fox 8 News Wednesday.

It’s not known why five foxes found some relaxation time in that particular yard, but the Cleveland Metroparks are nearby.

