5 Recipes Ideas For National French Toast Day

Instead of cooking up a simple breakfast, celebrate National French Toast Day by making a decadent version of this popular dish.

French toast is typically a simple breakfast dish to make but can easily be transformed into a savory dish thanks to the addition of fruits, cheese, nuts and more. French Toast dates back to ancient Roman times where it’s initial name is believed to have been le pain á la Romaine also known as Roman bread. Despite its extensive history, the word didn’t appear in print until 1871 in the Encyclopedia of American Food and Drink.

The food has a full 24 hours that praises it, known as National French Toast Day. Celebrate the holiday Monday with these five tasty recipes that can be easily whipped up for National French Toast Day.

Churros French Toast with White Chocolate-Orange Ganache

Eat it for breakfast or eat it for dessert, any which way you’ll love this delicious French toast. Dusted with spiced sugar, dip your churros in the white chocolate ganache or drizzle the decadent sauce on top of them.

Apple Cinnamon Roll French Toast Bake

Skip the pan and fire up the oven for this easy recipe that can be served for breakfast or brunch. With crisp Mcintosh apples, chopped walnut and cinnamon rolls, it’s hard to say no to indulging in this sweet treat.

Parmesan French Toast with Hollandaise Sauce

Skip the sweets for a savory meal with this tasty French toast topped with hollandaise. With ingredients like tabasco sauce, heavy cream and chives, considering serving this French toast with a side of asparagus.

Cheesecake Stuffed French Toast

This tasty dish serves up to four people and is rich thanks to the savory mascarpone. Easily stuff the French toast using a piping bag or a sandwich bag.

Turano French Toast

Start your morning the right way with this easy dish that contains plenty of flavor thanks to ingredients like nutmeg, cinnamon and vanilla extract. Instead of using a typical loaf of bread try using cinnamon-raisin, Italian or French, however, if it is unavailable, regular bread will work.

Related Articles