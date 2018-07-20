5 Predictions for Tesla's Q2 Earnings Call

Tesla will be releasing its second-quarter financial report as well as hosting a Q&A session with investors on August 1. The roughly two-hour earnings call will be live streamed on the company’s website shortly after markets close that Wednesday at 5:30 p.m Eastern.

This quarterly report comes hot on the heels of the California-based electric car firm meeting its 5,000 Model 3 cars a week production goal. But it also follows CEO Elon Musk’s controversial Twitter dispute with Vernon Unsworth — a man that played a key role in the rescue of 13 people that were trapped in a Thai cave.

Even for Tesla — which has been known to put on more fireworks filled earnings calls than most companies — it promises to be a major event. The main question will be whether recent controversies outshine some of the quarter’s milestones.

1. Tesla Predictions: Is Tesla Model 3 Production Pace Sustainable?

Hitting the heralded 5,000 Model 3s a week goal was a monumental effort by Tesla employees across the board, so much so that Wall Street isn’t convinced that Musk can keep it up. In a June 28 research note Goldman Sachs shared with Inverse, four analysts laid out what they expect to hear from the automobile company come August.

“We see the possibility for Tesla to meet the objective, given incremental assembly lines added to the Model 3 program,” states the note. “However, the question that will remain is how sustainable that run-rate of production is for 3Q18 given the historical volatility of the Model 3 production rate, where Tesla has taken intermittent downtime.”

In other words, analysts believe that Tesla was able to hit its goal because it kicked its production into overdrive, and wonder how they can sustain that pace.

2. Tesla Predictions: Investors Are Looking For Profits

Now that Tesla has shown it is capable of cranking out 5,000 Model 3s a week, some analysts believe investors will begin to look towards another benchmark: cash flow. The company recently laid off about 9 percent of its workforce in pursuit of profitability, a move Musk explained as being essential to the company’s mission.

“Profit is obviously not what motivates us,” Musk said at the time. “What drives us is our mission to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable, clean energy, but we will never achieve that mission unless we eventually demonstrate that we can be sustainably profitable.”