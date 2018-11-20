5 People Were Killed in 3 Separate Shootings Across America on Monday

Three separate, high-profile shootings across the United States over the last 24 hours have left five people dead and several others injured.

At Mercy Hospital in Chicago, a gunman killed three people, including a police officer and two hospital workers. In Denver, one person was killed and four others were injured in a shooting that took place just a few blocks away from Coors Field, the home of the Colorado Rockies; the suspect remains at large. And in Missouri, police are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting one woman and shooting dead another in a religious supply store near St. Louis.

Here’s what to know about the isolated deadly incidents:

3 dead at Chicago hospital

According to police reports, a doctor, a newly graduated pharmacist and a police officer were killed after a gunman opened fire at Mercy Hospital in Chicago.

Mercy Hospital has identified the victims as Dr. Tamera O’Neal, Officer Samuel Jimenez, and Dayna Less. O’Neal, 38, was an emergency room physician who police say was in a relationship with the gunman. O’Neal was shot repeatedly after a confrontation with the shooter in the hospital parking lot.

Witness James Gray recalled seeing the shooter walking with a woman before turning and firing multiple shots at her, the Associated Press reports.

According to Gray, the shooter entered the hospital and opened fire “at random” at around 3:20 p.m. Monday afternoon local time. “It was chaos, mass chaos,” he told KBC-TV.





The shooter, who has not been named, also died. It is not yet clear if he was killed by police or if he took his own life.

1 dead and four injured in Denver

Authorities in Denver are searching for a suspect who opened fire on 21st Street and Lawrence Street in downtown Denver around 4 p.m. Monday afternoon local time.

“It’s too early in the investigation to be able to say exactly what happened here and why,” Denver Police spokesperson Doug Schepman told reporters Monday evening.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Denver Police. Four others were transported to area hospitals with serious but non-life threatening injuries. None of the victims have been identified so far.

The Denver shooting was Colorado’s seventh so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive (GVA), a nonpartisan research group.

Police hunt for supply store killer in Missouri

A gunman who walked into a religious supply store and sexually assaulted at least one woman before shooting and killing another woman is being hunted by local police.

The shooting happened about 3:15 p.m. local time at a Catholic Supply of St. Louis store in western St. Louis County, near the town of Ballwin. Police are looking for a man about five-foot-seven with a heavy build, and said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

A police spokesperson said it wasn’t clear if the store’s religious affiliation was a factor in the attack.