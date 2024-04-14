5 people shot in Richmond neighborhood, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett
Five people were shot, including a teenager who was critically injured, in a Richmond neighborhood Sunday afternoon, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.
Woods has never posted a higher score, but he is committed to playing in all four majors this year.
The Knicks go into the NBA playoffs as the Eastern Conference's No. 2 seed after a 120–119 win over the Chicago Bulls, coupled with the Milwaukee Bucks losing to the Orlando Magic.
A handful of US municipalities have implemented some form of a mansion tax. But what once seemed a promising populist answer to worsening home affordability could now be compounding the problem.
Neal Shipley, a graduate student at Ohio State, spent Sunday at Augusta National walking with none other than Tiger Woods.
The Indiana Pacers are entering the postseason on a high note.
Wall Street is focused on who will be the entertainment giant's next CEO. Here's who is in the running.
This week, we’re looking at how two fintech companies serving the underserved are faring, and more! PayJoy is an example of a company with positive unit economics and a mission to help the underserved. The company’s model is unique: It helps people build credit through pay-as-you-go financing for smartphones.
Iran launched more than 300 missiles and drones toward Iran on Saturday.
The compact computer from a little-known brand holds its own against the big names, shoppers say.
Is it a big deal that Nvidia's stock is lagging?
Victor Wembanyama's rookie NBA season is finished. The San Antonio Spurs will sit him in Sunday's regular-season finale. Where does his first season rank among the league's greats?
“It’s my hope that the Goldmans get zero, nothing.”
Andrew Luck returned to Indianapolis for a charity event, six years after he retired as the Colts quarterback. He says he's never considered making a comeback to pro football.
A portable speaker is a great way to listen to music. You can connect them to your phone, computer, or tablet to play your favorite songs on the go.
The Coyotes have been struggling for years to find a new arena.
Netflix film "Damsel" starring Millie Bobby Brown has held the streamer's top spot for multiple weeks.
Meta's chatbot in Instagram isn't doing anything Instagram-specific, however. It's the same bot available in all other Meta apps.
Take a hint from the pros and pick up one of these problem-solving gadgets.
Google is beginning a “short-term test” that will block links to local California news sources for a “small percentage” of users in California.
This lightweight beast is destined to be the sleeper hit of your power tool stash.