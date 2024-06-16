5 people shot during event at Ohio park

Five people were shot during an event at a Cincinnati park Saturday evening.

Cincinnati police responded to Bramble Park in Madisonville, a Cincinnati neighborhood, shortly after 6:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting.

An officer on the scene told our news partners at WCPO that five people were injured in the shooting. Their conditions were not revealed.

Two witnesses on the scene said the shooting happened during the annual “Madisonville Day” event at the park. Hundreds of people were there, including children.

Witnesses said a fight broke out before the shooting, but it was unclear if the gunfire came from those fighting.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.