5 people killed, 1 teen critically wounded, in North Las Vegas shooting, police say

A suspect has been located in an apparent shooting in North Las Vegas Monday night that left five people dead and a teen girl critically wounded, police said.

Officers responded to an apartment shortly after 10 p.m. in the 300 block of Casa Norte Drive on reports of a shooting and found two women wounded who were later pronounced dead by medical personnel, police said in a statement. The slain women were in their early 40s and late 50s, police said.

Detectives continued their homicide investigation at the apartment and found a 13-year-old girl who was wounded. The child is in critical condition at the University Medical Center in Las Vegas, police said.

Detectives then learned of potentially more shooting victims at a nearby apartment and found two women in their mid-20s and a man in his early-20s who were all shot, police said. Medical personnel pronounced them dead on scene, police said.

The identification of the five victims, along with their causes and manners of death will be provided by the Clark County Coroner's Office, police said. No one with the coroner's office was immediately reached Tuesday afternoon.

A suspect was identified as 47-year-old Eric Adams. Adams was located and "is no longer a threat to the community," police said.

Police were not immediately reached for comment Tuesday. Additional information was not available, including a potential motive in the slayings.

